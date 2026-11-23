(Bloomberg) — Tata Steel Ltd. has agreed to acquire a 26.4% stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. for as much as 155.1 billion rupees ($1.7 billion), deepening its presence in India’s structural steel products market.

The company has signed a share purchase agreement with S Gupta Holding Pvt., a member of APL Apollo’s promoter group, to acquire 73.86 million shares at 2,100 rupees apiece in three tranches, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

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The Indian steel company has also announced a mandatory open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake from APL Apollo’s public shareholders at 2,301.40 rupees per share. The offer could cost as much as 167.56 billion rupees, assuming full acceptance of the open offer, the filing showed.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What stake in APL Apollo Tubes is Tata Steel acquiring? ⌵ Tata Steel has agreed to acquire a 26.4% stake, or 73.86 million shares, from S Gupta Holding at ₹2,100 per share. The purchase is valued at up to ₹155.1 billion. 2 Why is Tata Steel acquiring a stake in APL Apollo Tubes? ⌵ The acquisition would expand Tata Steel’s exposure to structural steel tubes and other downstream, value-added products. The company cited demand for construction and infrastructure materials as supporting growth in the domestic market. 3 What are the terms of Tata Steel’s open offer for APL Apollo shares? ⌵ Tata Steel has announced a mandatory open offer to buy an additional 26% stake from public shareholders at ₹2,301.40 per share. It could cost up to ₹167.56 billion if fully accepted. 4 How will Tata Steel’s purchase of the APL Apollo stake be completed? ⌵ The 73.86 million shares will be acquired in three tranches under a share purchase agreement with S Gupta Holding, a member of APL Apollo’s promoter group. 5 How does the APL Apollo stake purchase relate to Tata Steel’s tubes business sale? ⌵ Tata Steel has also announced the sale of its tubes business and a unit, Tata Steel Colors, to APL Apollo in a separate deal valued at ₹280 billion. The stake purchase would expand Tata Steel’s exposure to APL Apollo while the announced sale covers selected downstream businesses.

The steelmaker had announced on Sunday sale of its tubes business and a unit Tata Steel Colors to APL Apollo Tubes in a 280 billion rupee deal.

The transaction signals Tata Steel’s interest in expanding its exposure to downstream and value-added steel products, at a time when demand for construction and infrastructure materials supports growth in the domestic market.

APL Apollo, incorporated in 1986, has operations in India and the UAE, with products catering to construction, infrastructure and other industrial applications.

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