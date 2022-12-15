Tata Steel signs MoU with Hockey India for upcoming World Cup

This is among the largest hockey tournaments, with the 2023 championship being the 15th edition. It will be India’s fourth time hosting the tournament, with the first in 1982 in Bombay. Subsequently, the tournament was held in 2010 in Delhi, and 2018 in Odisha. Sixteen countries are expected to participate in the championship to be held nest year.
NEW DELHI: Tata Steel Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hockey India to become an official partner of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for the Hockey Men’s World Cup, to be held in next year in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in Odisha.
Hockey India’s president Dilip Tirkey said, “We are delighted to welcome Tata Steel into our family as an official partner for the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023. They have made a tremendous contribution in promoting Indian hockey, elevating the sport to new heights, and making this World Cup even greater. We look forward to a fruitful association."
Chanakya Chaudhary, vice president, corporate services at Tata Steel, said, “As a committed and long-term patron of sports in India, we take pride in being associated with the Hockey Men’s World Cup once again. The state of Odisha has come to be recognised as a hub of the national sport, and we are honoured to be part of the journey. We wish the tournament all the very best and hope it would encourage more youngsters to take up this sport in the future."
According to a report by GroupM ESP, the entertainment, esports and sports division of GroupM India, the size of the Indian sports industry was estimated to have surpassed ₹9,500 crore in 2021. The company in its ‘Sporting Nation in The Making’ report said that the year helped India achieve a billion-dollar scale with a 62% growth over 2020.
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.