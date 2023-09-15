Tata Steel signs 500 million pound-deal with UK govt, 3,000 jobs potentially at risk3 min read 15 Sep 2023, 04:31 PM IST
Port Talbot steelworks is the UK's single biggest carbon emitter, and the government has been looking to help British Steel and Tata Steel to replace dirty blast furnaces.
The UK government on Friday, September 15, announced that it had agreed a joint investment package with Tata Steel for Britain's largest steelworks in Wales, including a grant worth up to £500 million. The Tata Group's steel giant said in a statement that both parties have entered into a mutual agreement to invest in Electric Arc Furnace steelmaking at the Port Talbot facility, with a total capital expenditure of £1.25 billion, inclusive of the £500 million grant.