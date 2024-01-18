BREAKING NEWS
Tata Steel to close Port Talbot blast furnaces in UK, loss of 3,000 jobs expected: Reports
Tata Steel is reportedly shuting down its Port Talbot blast furnaces in UK after rejecting a trade union plan formulated to keep its blast furnaces running. The move is expected to cost around 3,000 jobs in UK.
The decision was made as per the company's plans to shift to an electric-arc furnace-only site in a bid to reduce its carbon emissions and achieve net zero targets.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
