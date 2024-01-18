Tata Steel is reportedly shuting down its Port Talbot blast furnaces in UK after rejecting a trade union plan formulated to keep its blast furnaces running. The move is expected to cost around 3,000 jobs in UK. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision was made as per the company's plans to shift to an electric-arc furnace-only site in a bid to reduce its carbon emissions and achieve net zero targets.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

