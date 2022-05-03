Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tata Steel to complete NINL acquisition within this quarter: CEO

Operations at the 1.1 million tonne integrated NINL plant at Kalinganagar, where Tata Steel has a steel plant, are suspended at present.
1 min read . 09:17 PM IST Livemint

  Earlier this year, Tata Steel announced winning the bid for acquiring 93.71% stake in NINL for 12,100 crore.

Tata Steel on Tuesday said that the company will complete the acquisition of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) by the end of the current quarter. The acquisition of the Odisha-based steel maker is critical for Tata Steel to build a dedicated long products complex.

T V Narendran, CEO and MD, said, The acquisition of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited will be closed in 1QFY23 and we will scale it up rapidly to drive expansion of our high-value retail business."

Earlier this year, Tata Steel announced winning the bid for acquiring 93.71% stake in NINL for 12,100 crore. 

Operations at the 1.1 million tonne integrated NINL plant at Kalinganagar, where Tata Steel has a steel plant, are suspended at present. NINL has its own captive power plant to meet the internal power requirement and air separation unit for producing oxygen, nitrogen and argon. Besides, the company also has its own captive iron ore mines which are under development.