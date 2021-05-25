Jamshedpur-based steel manufacturer Tata Steel has announced that the company will continue to pay the monthly salary to the family of all employees who die due to the novel coronavirus.

Under the social security schemes, the firm said that if an employee dies of Covid-19, their family would receive their last-drawn salary till the time the employee would have turned 60.

In a statement issued on 23 May, the Jamshedpur-based company said it would also provide medical benefits and residential facilities along with the salary.

"Tata Steel's best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for their families, whereby the family will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of age of the deceased employee/nominee along with medical benefits and housing facilities," the company statement released on social media read.

In addition to this, for all its frontline employees, who as part of their job, met with an unfortunate death due to coronavirus, the firm would bear "all the expenses of their children's education till graduation in India", the statement added.

"Tata Steel has taken the path of #AgilityWithCare by extending social security schemes to the family members of the employees affected by #COVID19. While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times," on Twitter while announcing the schemes.

#TataSteel has taken the path of #AgilityWithCare by extending social security schemes to the family members of the employees affected by #COVID19. While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times. pic.twitter.com/AK3TDHyf0H — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) May 23, 2021

"The company has always been a shield of steel, supporting its stakeholders at all times. This time is no different. Tata Steel family stands stoically with all its people, committed to their security and well-being," it further added.

The announcement has earned the firm much praise and appreciation on social media platforms.

