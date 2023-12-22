Tata Steel to hold shareholders' meet on Jan 25; consider merger of Indian Steel and Wire Products with itself
The approved merger of the subsidiary entities into Tata Steel would help the firm unlock the opportunity for creating shareholder value.
Tata Steel will hold a shareholders' meeting on January 25, 2024. The company will also consider merging its subsidiary Indian Steel and Wire products with itself, it said in a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday.
