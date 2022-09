Domestic steel maker Tata Steel on Wednesday said its committee of directors decided has approved raising ₹2,000 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

In a filing to the BSE, the company said the committee has approved the issue of debt securities in the form of NCDs. “20,000 NCDs of face value ₹10,00,000 each aggregating to ₹2,000 crore, to be issued in two different series (Series 1 Debenture aggregating to ₹500 crore and Series 2 Debenture aggregating to ₹1,500 crore)."

Size of the issue

The issue is divided into two series:

Series 1 Debenture: 5,000 NCDs of face value ₹10,00,000 each aggregating ₹500 crore.

Series 2 Debenture: 15,000 NCDs of face value ₹10,00,000 each aggregating ₹1,500 crore

On a consolidated basis, the steel major's net profit dropped 12.83% to ₹7,764.96 crore for the quarter ending 30 June, 2022. On a sequential basis, the PAT witnessed a decline of 20.4% from ₹9,756 crore achieved during the January – March quarter.

Shares of Tata Steel climbed 1.25% to ₹109.10 on Wednesday, 14 September 2022.