Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia

Tata Steel will stop doing business with Russia, the Indian steel major said on Wednesday, making it the latest global company to cut ties with the country for invading Ukraine.
All of the company's steel manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands have sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia, Tata Steel said.
A company spokesperson said: “Tata Steel does not have any operations or employees in Russia. We have taken a conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia.
“To ensure business continuity, all our steel manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands have sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia," it said.