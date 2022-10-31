Tata Steel to take call on UK biz post government's response: CEO T V Narendran1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 10:36 PM IST
Tata Steel is seeking 1.5 billion pounds from the UK government to execute its decarbonisation plans
Tata Steel's future course of action with respect to its UK business will be based on the British government's response to the company's proposal seeking financial support to sustain the business there, CEO T V Narendran said Monday.