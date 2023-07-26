Tata steel to take call on UK plant in 2024, Narendran says, ‘negotiations delayed due to multiple govt coming to power’1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Tata Steel must decide on the future of its UK operations within a year due to assets nearing the end of their operational life, says managing director TV Narendran.
Tata Steel would have to decide on the future of its UK operations within the next year as some assets are nearing the end of their operational life, managing director, TV Narendran told Economic Times.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×