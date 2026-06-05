Tata Steel UK begins assessment after Port Talbot fire, says Hot Strip Mill restart to begin next week

Tata Steel UK on Friday (local time) shared an update regarding the incident at the Pickle Line on 3 June, stating that work is now underway to carry out a full assessment of the affected area.

According to the release, the Hot Strip Mill was temporarily taken offline during the incident. Additionally, it said that teams are working towards a planned restart in the middle of the coming week.

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It further noted that the supply chain teams were actively implementing mitigation plans, including alternative processing at the Llanwern Cold Mill and Pickle Line.

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Pickle Line plant fire: Here's what we know On Wednesday, a fire broke out at the UK plant, which is undergoing a transition to a low-carbon steel-making process, according to a company statement released on Thursday. "All personnel were accounted for and evacuated from the area safely," Tata Steel UK said.

The company said that Mid and West Wales Fire Service attended the Port Talbot site on 3 June at around 8 pm (UK time) to deal with a fire at one of the site's processing lines.

The emergency services were working with local teams to completely extinguish the fire, Tata Steel UK said, adding that further updates will be shared as information becomes available.

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In October 2024, Tata Steel stopped iron-making at its Port Talbot site and temporarily paused steel manufacturing, pending the construction of a 3.2 MTPA electric arc furnace.

Fire caused "substantial damage"; no casualties reported As emergency fire crews continued to battle the blaze at the plant in south Wales, a workers' union said it had caused "substantial damage". The company noted that emergency services continued to be on site and were working with local teams to completely extinguish the fire.

The statement added, "The incident is not related to the safe and successful demolition of the empty, redundant Gas Holder earlier yesterday (Wednesday) evening."

Unite workers' union General Secretary Sharon Graham confirmed that no one was injured in the fire after workers were evacuated safely. Graham added, "The fire did cause substantial damage to a vital production line. Measures must now be put in place to protect jobs both at Tata and down the supply chain during any period of disruption."

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She said, "Meanwhile, we are asking Tata and the government to ensure that operations are rebuilt as swiftly as possible."

Peter Hughes, Unite's Wales secretary, noted that the union is committed to working with the company to "ensure the long-term future of Port Talbot and the entire Tata operation in the UK".

Advisory issued for residents Residents living near the steelworks, one of the world's largest, have been advised to keep their windows and doors shut, though air quality is not believed to have been severely impacted.

"Large plumes of smoke are visible in the area. Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible," South Wales Police said.

Tata Steel stated that the cause of the fire remains under investigation and emphasized that the incident was unrelated to the earlier demolition of an old gas holder, which the company described as having been completed safely and successfully on Wednesday evening.

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(with agency inputs)