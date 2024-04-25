Tata Steel, UK unions reach deal; stage set for electric furnace at Port Talbot
The £1.25 billion restructuring plan will see Tata Steel close its two blast furnaces by June and September this year and replace them with an electric arc furnace.
Mumbai: Tata Steel Ltd on Thursday said it has reached a formal agreement with trade unions in the UK, paving way for a £1.25 billion electric arc furnace project at its Port Talbot plant to replace two aged blast furnaces.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message