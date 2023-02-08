‘Tata Steel will return to debt repayment trajectory next year’
We will be taking part in mining auctions if it is iron ore mining. We are not interested in thermal coal or coking coal, says Tata Steel MD and CEO T.V. Narendran
NEW DELHI : Pension adjustments, the need to build stocks in the Netherlands for a maintenance shutdown, and higher coal prices were the three key reasons for the worse-than-expected financial numbers for Tata Steel Ltd in the December quarter, managing director and chief executive T.V. Narendran said. In an interview, Narendran said the worst is over for Europe and India, and adding high steel prices will sustain in the short to medium term. Edited excerpts:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×