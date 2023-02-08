‘Tata Steel will return to debt repayment trajectory next year’

So, I think October-December was quite bad. If you were to ask me, and that’s reflected in steel prices because the steel prices dropped by about £160 per tonne from Q2 to Q3, right, and that’s a very significant drop. But I think as we came towards the end of the quarter, one is the fact that China was opening up, and that was positive for Europe too. In general, we saw a lot of lot more optimism in Europe as China started easing the restrictions on the pandemic and opening, and the economy started picking up. Third, because China opened up, international steel prices have also increased by about $100. In some sense, I expect that the last quarter was the worst quarter for Europe. As of now, I feel the worst is behind us, both in India and in Europe.

