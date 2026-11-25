Tata Steel is reportedly working to tweak the APL Apollo Tubes deal structure to make it more minority shareholder-friendly. According to NDTV Profit, discussions at the management level have already begun to restructure the deal.

The focus will be on benefiting the minority shareholders of APL Apollo Tubes, and the deal rejig could involve minimising the cost of debt along with reworking APL Apollo's overall debt structure, the report added. Mint had earlier reported that investors and proxy firms have criticised the proposed deal, calling the transaction unfair to the company’s minority shareholders.

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Concerns of minority shareholders The key concern lies in the complex structure of the transaction, in which APL Apollo will buy two assets from Tata Steel for a combined ₹28,000 crore, funded through debt. Tata Steel, in turn, will pay ₹15,510 crore for the 26.38% promoter stake in the tubes manufacturing company and make an open offer for another 26% stake, costing about ₹16,756 crore upon full subscription.

What Tata Steel said

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What changes is Tata Steel considering to the APL Apollo Tubes deal? ⌵ Tata Steel is reportedly discussing ways to restructure the deal to benefit APL Apollo Tubes’ minority shareholders. Possible changes include reducing the cost of debt and reworking APL Apollo’s overall debt structure. 2 Why have APL Apollo Tubes minority shareholders raised concerns about the deal? ⌵ Investors and proxy firms have criticised the transaction as potentially unfair to minority shareholders. One concern is its complex structure, including APL Apollo buying Tata Steel assets for ₹28,000 crore through debt. 3 How is the proposed Tata Steel–APL Apollo Tubes transaction structured? ⌵ APL Apollo is to buy two Tata Steel assets for a combined ₹28,000 crore, funded through debt. Tata Steel is to acquire a 26.38% promoter stake for ₹15,510 crore and make an open offer for another 26% stake. 4 When does Tata Steel expect to complete the APL Apollo Tubes deal? ⌵ Tata Steel expects to obtain the necessary approvals in the coming months and close the composite transactions within FY2027. The transactions remain subject to those approvals.

On Monday, Tata Steel said it was looking to complete all transactions related to the APL Apollo Tubes deal within the current financial year.

The Tata Group firm said it would execute an agreement to acquire the entire 26.6 per cent promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd for ₹15,510 crore and another 26 per cent through an open offer for ₹16,756 crore.

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The transactions remain subject to necessary approvals.

In a statement, Tata Steel said, "It expects to obtain these approvals in the coming months and close the composite set of transactions within FY2027." The deal will enable Tata Steel to expand its output of steel tubes and colour-coated products to 7.5 million tonnes per annum, up from 2.5 MTPA.

As per Tata Steel CFO & ED Koushik Chatterjee, a plan is in the works to complete the transaction, subject to necessary approvals.

“...we will fund it as far as the equity funding is concerned; in our balance sheet we have funds lined up, and we will do that based on the responses from the uh shareholders of the open offer. And then there is a separate funding that will happen on the business that was transferred, that is on the Apollo books. And we will have plans which we can disclose once the transaction gets closed or the open offer gets closed,” Chatterjee said on Monday.

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Post-acquisition, Tata Steel looks to increase the combined capacity of the assets to 15.5 million tonnes by 2035.

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