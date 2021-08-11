Tata Tea Premium launches ‘Desh ka kulhad’ collection to support local artisans

In a bid to lend its support to the artisan community of the country, Tata Tea Premium has partnered with Rare Planet—a startup that promotes the work of local Indian artisans, to unveil a ‘Desh ka kulhad’ collection. The Independence Day special initiative is aimed at supporting the artisan community which has faced severe setback due to the ongoing pandemic.

These hand-painted kulhads have been crafted with region-specific artforms such as Madhubani folk art from Bihar, Warli artform from Maharashtra, Phulkari patterns from Punjab, Patachitra from Odisha and Sanjhi Art from Uttar Pradesh. The collection comprises of 26 distinct kulhad designs each representing different regions of India. Themed around popular motifs and landmarks from each region, each kulhad celebrates a specific art form of that region.

As part of raising awareness for this initiative, the brand has also released a digital film showcasing this diversity. The musical video sung by Rituraj Mohanty takes the viewer across the length and breadth of the country, showcasing India’s vivid art forms lensed from the perspective of the local artisans.

Puneet Das, president-packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, noted that kulhads are an intricate part of Indian culture across the country and most would have enjoyed an occasional kulhad waali chai. Hence, as an extension from last year, we again used Kulhads as a unique canvas for showcasing India’s regional diversity and to continue our support towards India’s artisan community.

"These Kulhads celebrate and showcase the talent of these Kulhad artists and give a unique chance for all of us to own such a vibrant and colourful art collection, while supporting the locals artisans. People in the informal economy have been largely impacted by the pandemic. The sales of these kulhads the money will go straight to these artisans. Over and above, we are also pledging a certain amount to support this community," he added.

The hand-painted Kulhads are available on indiakichai.com.

"Our main goal at Rare Planet is to provide a platform for these talents as well as create a financial forum for them. The #DeshkaKulhad partnership will definitely help us to reach more audience and create a better awareness," said Ranodeep Saha and Vijay Kumar, co-founders, Rare Planet in a joint statement.

