Tata Tea Premium launches ‘Desh ka kulhad’ collection to support local artisans

"These Kulhads celebrate and showcase the talent of these Kulhad artists and give a unique chance for all of us to own such a vibrant and colourful art collection, while supporting the locals artisans. People in the informal economy have been largely impacted by the pandemic. The sales of these kulhads the money will go straight to these artisans. Over and above, we are also pledging a certain amount to support this community," he added.