NEW DELHI: Jaago re, the decade long socio-cultural initiative launched by Tata Tea, in its latest edition is urging people to help their staff to get vaccinated. It aims to sensitize people and urge them to help those who may need support in their covid-19 vaccination journey.

The initiative ‘Iss baar sabke liye Jaagro Re’ calls on individuals to come forward and offer assistance to everyday workers like maids, drivers, security guards and gardeners who may not have access to the right resources, platforms to register for their vaccination or may have limited access to knowledge on vaccination.

Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India & South Asia), said that while the vaccination has started there is still a long way to go to get everyone vaccinated.

“No one’s safe until everyone’s safe. All of us need to do our part and support the government’s aim for vaccination for all. One has to simply start from their home and ensure that staff and house help should get the vaccine. It could be from helping them book a slot, explain the process, help to collect the documents or even take them to the vaccination center," he added.

In this segment, Das highlighted that there are also multiple myths and misinformation associated with covid-19 vaccine which needs to be addressed.

At present, people may be facing various challenges in their vaccination attempt, including lack of awareness, covid19-related misconceptions, digital divide, technology, and language barriers. The initiative involves spreading awareness and inspiring others to help their support staff and people around them to get vaccinated through digital outreach.

The brand has set up a microsite offering vaccination-related information, resources, and support tips. People can take a digital pledge to help people in their life get the vaccines. The brand will partner with influencers to amplify the message.

It has tied up with volunteer groups and NGOs to help the less privileged in their vaccination journey.

