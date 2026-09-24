Tata Technologies’ China unit steps up work for Agratas

Ayaan Kartik
3 min read24 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Agratas’ dealings with the European unit of the conglomerate’s engineering arm fell from ₹41.2 crore in FY25 to ₹5.01 crore in FY26.
Summary
Tata Technologies’ China unit provided services worth 7.34 crore to Agratas in FY26

Tata Technologies Ltd has stepped up work at its Shanghai-based unit to support the development and deployment of lithium-ion batteries being manufactured by Tata group battery venture Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Pvt. Ltd, as it moves closer to commercial rollout.

Tata Manufacturing Technologies (Shanghai) Co. Ltd, registered to provide manufacturing-technology consulting, engineering, software and testing services, among others, provided services worth 7.34 crore to the battery venture in fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26), according to Agratas’ annual related-party transaction filings.

The disclosure adds a new China link for Agratas through Tata Technologies’ Shanghai operations, which reported no services to the battery venture in FY25. Agratas already has a Chinese connection through AESC (Automotive Energy Supply Corporation), its technology partner, which holds a 12% stake in the company.

At the same time, Agratas’ dealings with the European unit of the conglomerate’s engineering arm fell from 41.2 crore in FY25 to 5.01 crore in FY26.

Also Read | Tata's Agratas details role of Chinese-owned firm in battery play for first time

Including about 8.3 crore of services provided by the Pune-based firm, total transactions between Agratas and all Tata Technologies entities fell to 20.67 crore in FY26 from 49 crore in FY25.

Mint's queries to both companies about the exact nature of work between Tata Technologies' Chinese unit and Agratas remained unanswered.

Technology partnership

In January 2024, Agratas and Tata Technologies announced a partnership to help the battery venture scale the design, development and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries. Agratas is also collaborating with Tata Technologies to better integrate its cells into battery packs for vehicles and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

While it is not clear how Tata Technologies geographically distributed the work it planned to do for Agratas, transactions with the Chinese unit suggest it was able to work on battery development in China.

The partnership also facilitates the recruitment of employees to help with battery research and development at Agratas.

Agratas' collaboration with Tata Technologies' Chinese arm, in addition to its technology partnership with AESC, put a spotlight on how the venture is working with the Chinese supply chain to develop its lithium battery project.

Agratas also purchased sample cells from AESC’s Chinese subsidiary, AESC Jiangsu Co. Ltd, to aid its own battery development for 4.43 crore, the filings showed.

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The close collaboration with Chinese entities assumes greater significance as Beijing tightens restrictions on technology transfers to foreign companies. The curbs have forced battery maker Amara Raja to revise its cell plans, while JSW Group put its 50GWh lithium-cell project on hold over the lack of a Chinese technology partner.

Chinese access

Experts have indicated that Indian cell manufacturers are deeply dependent on the Chinese value chain, suggesting there is still time before the Indian industry catches up.

“It’s well known that China holds a disproportionate advantage in the battery value chain,” Yogesh Aggarwal, Vipul Agrawal and Ayush Jhunjhunwala of HSBC Global Investment Research wrote in a September 2026 note.

“Despite more than 200GWh of cell manufacturing capacity announced for construction through 2035, execution delays, financial viability challenges, and deep technology dependence on Chinese and Korean licensors mean India is at least 10 years from developing a self-sufficient cell industry,” the analysts said.

“Being close to the Chinese battery ecosystem can be quite valuable for Indian companies, particularly when they are trying to move from cell development to commercial-scale manufacturing. The advantage is not simply access to a particular chemistry. It is access to the entire manufacturing ecosystem around the cell,” said Alekhya Datta, director at The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri).

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Mint reported on 31 August that Agratas said it had an intellectual property (IP) agreement with China’s Envision Group-owned battery maker AESC Apollo Holding Ltd, which makes both NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) and LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries.

Agratas is building a 40GWh plant in the UK and a 20GWh facility in India for lithium-ion batteries to be used in both BESS and electric vehicles. It has signed a 5,000-crore deal with another Tata group company, Jaguar Land Rover, to supply EV batteries for seven years starting in FY27.

About the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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