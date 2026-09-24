Tata Technologies’ China unit steps up work for Agratas

Tata Technologies Ltd has stepped up work at its Shanghai-based unit to support the development and deployment of lithium-ion batteries being manufactured by Tata group battery venture Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Pvt. Ltd, as it moves closer to commercial rollout.
Tata Manufacturing Technologies (Shanghai) Co. Ltd, registered to provide manufacturing-technology consulting, engineering, software and testing services, among others, provided services worth ₹7.34 crore to the battery venture in fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26), according to Agratas’ annual related-party transaction filings.