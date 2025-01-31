Tata Technologies has confirmed that it has suffered a ransomware incident that led to the suspension of some of its IT services, which have now been restored. The company has also reportedly stated that it has ordered a detailed investigation to determine the root cause of the problem to take necessary remedial action.

In a statement about the incident, the Tata Technologies said, "As a precautionary measure, some of the IT services were suspended temporarily and have now been restored. Our Client delivery services have remained fully functional and unaffected throughout."

"Further detailed investigation is underway in consultation with experts to assess the root cause and to take remedial action as necessary. We remain committed to the highest standards of security and data protection and are taking all necessary steps to mitigate any potential risks," the statement added.

Tata Technologies, part of the Tata Group, is a pure-play manufacturing-focused ER&D company primarily focused on the automotive industry. Its primary business line is services, which includes providing outsourced engineering services and digital transformation services to global manufacturing clients, helping them conceive, design, develop, and deliver better products.

What is ransomware attack? According to Crowdstrike, “Ransomware is a type of malware that encrypts a victim’s data where the attacker demands for a “ransom”, or payment, in order to restore access to files and network.”

Accoding to a recent Cyberpeace report, there was a 55% hike in ransomware incidents in 2024 with 98 recorded compared to the 63 incidents in the preceeding year.