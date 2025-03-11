Tata Group's IT-enabled services arm, Tata Technologies, on Tuesday, March 11, announced some key leadership changes as a part of its strategy to support clients across its client base of automotive, industrial heavy machinery, and aerospace sectors, reported the news agency PTI.

Tata Technologies shares closed 1.14 per cent lower at ₹646.95 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹654.40 at the previous stock market close.

Key Leadership Changes According to the report, the company's restructuring will comprise Nachiket Paranjpe expanding his leadership scope outside Tata Motors while driving transformation in the embedded software and software-defined vehicles (SDV) business.

Keith Matthews has been promoted to the head of sales for the company's Aerospace Business segment with immediate effect. Matthews' focus will be on unlocking opportunities in the airframe, propulsion, manufacturing, MRO, and digital transformation and strengthening partnerships with top aerospace clients like Airbus, reported the news agency, citing the official statement.

Tata Technologies also appointed Komal Chhabra as the head of sales for its Industrial Heavy Machinery business with immediate effect.

Another key appointment was of Anish Raghunandan, who was appointed as the President and Client Partner at Tata Motors. Raghunandan will be responsible for the company's engagement with TML and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), aligning goals with the Tata Group's strategies, etc, as per the report.

“By strengthening our leadership team and sharpening our focus on embedded software, SDVs, aerospace, and IHM, we are positioning ourselves to drive the next phase of growth for Tata Technologies and our customers,” said Warren Harris, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of Tata Technologies, cited the news agency.

“Our shift towards an IP-led, value-driven approach will enhance customer outcomes, accelerate premiumisation, and engineer a better future for all our stakeholders, including the shareholders,” said Harris, as per the report.