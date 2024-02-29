Tata to announce semiconductor unit 'soon', says Chairman N Chandrasekaran

On the group's 'forward-looking approach', N Chandrasekaran cited investments in Air India and the electronics and semiconductor sector. He, however, did not provide details

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on February 28 said that the conglomerate is set to announce a semiconductor chip fab with a substantial investment "very soon", as per an Economic Times report.

On the group's "forward-looking approach", Chandrasekaran cited investments in Air India and the electronics and semiconductor sector. He, however, did not provide details on plans for the semiconductor manufacturing facility, it added.

Chandrasekaran was speaking at the 20th Anantharamakrishnan Memorial lecture on 'India's Leadership in a Pivotal Decade' after receiving the MMA-Amalgamations Business Leadership Award 2023.

Possible Partnerships with Taiwanese Chipmakers As per recent reports, the Tata Group might be considering collaborations with major Taiwanese chipmakers, such as Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) and UMC Group, for the proposed chip fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat.

Chandrasekaran mentioned, "...we will produce multiple nodes," emphasising the group's commitment to advancing semiconductor technology.

He also noted that the supply chain, including advanced manufacturing, is undergoing redefinition, and India's size, demography, and other advantages position it well to capitalise on these changes.

Plans Long in the Making Earlier on January 10 too, Chandrasekaran said the group "is on the verge of concluding and announcing a huge semiconductor fab in Dholera (of Gujarat), and we are about to complete this negotiations and start in 2024."

Before this, in August 2023 Vinayak Pai, MD of Tata Projects said he expects to earn around 20 percent of the company's revenue from building factories for semiconductor manufacturing by FY25-26.

"One of our strong focus areas is design and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) of state-of-the-art gigafactory for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. We can leverage our significant experience in electronics and solar panel manufacturing facilities as well as data centres to deliver value to our customers for semiconductor and chip manufacturing," Pai said.

Tata Projects is in the final stages of starting a large “state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing project" that shall involve the latest construction technologies including prefab/pre-engineered/modular construction, Pai said. “We would like this business to be more than 20 percent of our revenue in 2025-26."

