Tata to buy back Temasek’s stake in Pay TV platform: Report1 min read 06 Jul 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Tata Group is considering repurchasing a stake in its entertainment content distribution platform from Temasek Holdings and may delay the IPO of Tata Play Ltd.
The Tata Group is currently evaluating an offer to repurchase a stake in its entertainment content distribution platform from Temasek Holdings Pte. This move comes as the Indian conglomerate contemplates delaying the initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Play Ltd, according to the sources.
