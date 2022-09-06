Tata Sons plans to raise $4 bn for Air India

According to the latest figures, Air India’s domestic market share shrank to 10.2% in January 2021, just after Tata Sons completed the acquisition, from 11.6% in January 2020. In July, Air India’s market share further shrank to 8.4%, while market shares of Vistara and AirAsia India, the Tata group’s other two airlines, stood at 10.4% and 4.6%, respectively, according to data compiled by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Rivals Go First and SpiceJet’s market share stood at 8.2% and 8%, respectively.