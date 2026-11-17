A day after Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said on 12 August he would not seek a third term, every Tata trustee, including vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, agreed to start looking for his successor.
That is the account of senior lawyer Darius Khambata, whose term as a Tata Trusts trustee ended last week. In a four-page letter dated 17 November, seen by Mint, Khambata accused Srinivasan and Singh of creating “a false story” against him and omitting key facts about how Chandrasekaran was reappointed.