BENGALURU,MUMBAI : A day after Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said on 12 August he would not seek a third term, every Tata trustee, including vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, agreed to start looking for his successor.
BENGALURU,MUMBAI : A day after Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said on 12 August he would not seek a third term, every Tata trustee, including vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, agreed to start looking for his successor.
That is the account of senior lawyer Darius Khambata, whose term as a Tata Trusts trustee ended last week. In a four-page letter dated 17 November, seen by Mint, Khambata accused Srinivasan and Singh of creating “a false story” against him and omitting key facts about how Chandrasekaran was reappointed.
That is the account of senior lawyer Darius Khambata, whose term as a Tata Trusts trustee ended last week. In a four-page letter dated 17 November, seen by Mint, Khambata accused Srinivasan and Singh of creating “a false story” against him and omitting key facts about how Chandrasekaran was reappointed.
“[A]fter Chandra announced on 12 August 2026 that he did not seek reappointment, all of us, including both of you, agreed at our meeting of 13 August 2026 to respect his wishes and to begin constituting a Selection Committee for a new Chairman,” Khambata wrote.
“Did Venu, as a Trust nominee Director, draw the attention of Tata Sons’ NRC to that resolution when it resolved on 3 September 2026 to ask Chandra to continue? Your ‘complete’ sequence of events leaves out these crucial facts.”
The disclosure raises new questions about the Tata Sons board’s 17 September decision to give Chandrasekaran a third five-year term, starting February next year, despite opposition from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. Noel has called the reappointment invalid, while Tata Sons has defended it.
Tata Sons’ own account suggests Chandrasekaran had indeed decided to step aside. In a statement on 17 September, the company said its nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) had met to reconsider the matter.
War of letters
“On 3 September 2026, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Board of Tata Sons met to discuss the aforesaid letter and discuss the issue of re-appointment of Chandra as Executive Chairman,” Tata Sons said. “After due deliberation and in recognition of his contributions and the larger interests of the Tata Group, the NRC unanimously resolved to request him to reconsider his decision and to recommend him for re-appointment at the next Board meeting.”
- Khambata says all Tata trustees agreed on 13 August to seek a successor.
- Khambata asks if Srinivasan told Tata Sons’ board panel about that decision.
- Tata Sons says its panel asked Chandrasekaran to reconsider on 3 September.
- Khambata says Srinivasan, Singh and Noel Tata voted against reappointing Mehli Mistry.
- Trustee disagreements stall appointments; Jhaveri and Khambata both chose not to stay.
Khambata’s letter responds to an 11 November letter from Srinivasan and Singh, which questioned whether the fight over Tata Sons was about protecting the Tata model or about keeping control of Tata Sons with the current leaders of the Trusts. That letter, Khambata noted, was “addressed to me and sent to the Trusts but, strangely, not to me.”
“I categorically reject the accusations you make against me in your letter. They selectively cite events excluding critical facts to construct a false narrative,” he wrote.
“It is apparent that because I called out 17 September, I am now subjected to a personal attack. My conscience is clear, and my cause is unaffected by any personal interest. I will not respond in kind.”
In his second letter, following his 2 November letter, Khambata rebutted their charges one by one.
On their charge that he ignored a 17 October 2024 resolution, which morally required trustees to vote to reappoint one another, Khambata said Srinivasan, Singh and Noel Tata had voted against reappointing fellow trustee Mehli Mistry.
“That is rich,” Khambata wrote. “And those who breached it cannot point fingers!” Khambata wrote.
Why the Trusts are stuck
Khambata also rejected the suggestion that he plotted to “temporarily oust” Srinivasan so the Trusts could be reshaped. “What takes the cake is your suggestion,” he wrote. At the same 11 November 2025 meeting where he proposed Noel’s son Neville Tata as a trustee, Singh proposed former Titan chief executive officer, Bhaskar Bhat. “Was that also a strategic move by you to take advantage of Venu’s absence? Indeed not.”
Srinivasan and Singh did not respond to queries.
Khambata’s second three-year stint at the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) ended last week, after he chose not to seek another term. In his 2 November letter on leaving, he called 17 September “a day that will live in infamy”. Srinivasan’s vote was key to that day’s outcome.
Trustee appointments and reappointments need approval from all trustees, and internal disagreements have limited the Trusts’ ability to add or reappoint members. For this reason, former Citibank India head Pramit Jhaveri chose not to seek reappointment at SDTT earlier this year.
Because Srinivasan and Singh’s views differ from those of the other trustees, Khambata’s reappointment could have run into trouble. He decided not to seek another term despite Noel asking him to continue.
SDTT and SRTT own 27.98% and 23.56% of Tata Sons, respectively. Besides Noel, Srinivasan and Singh, SDTT’s trustees are Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat. SRTT’s four trustees are Noel, Srinivasan, Pune-based businessman and philanthropist Jehangir H.C. Jehangir, and Jimmy Tata.