Tata Trusts’ ₹1,556 crore spending in FY26: Rural development, education and cancer care lead

Tata Trusts, India's largest philanthropic group, disbursed ₹1,556.31 crore in the year to March 2026 and is now working toward a network of 40 to 50 not-for-profit general hospitals, Chairman Noel Tata said in the Trusts' Annual Report for 2025-26.

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Tata said patients who can afford to pay would help fund care for those who cannot. The report gives no investment figure, locations, or timeline for the hospitals.

This was the first full financial year since Noel Tata became the chairman in 2024 October after Ratan Tata passed away.

How the money was spent Institutional grants and direct project spending came in at ₹1,353.32 crore, and individual grants at ₹202.99 crore.

Rural upliftment took the largest share at ₹457.62 crore, followed by education ( ₹270.26 crore), cancer care ( ₹178.46 crore, sees a rise of 76%), institutions ( ₹169.31 crore, up by 82%) and healthcare ( ₹105.97 crore).

Water and sanitation received ₹59.04 crore and nutrition ₹57.64 crore. Individual grants were mainly medical ( ₹143.30 crore) and education ( ₹59.38 crore).

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Spendings on art, craft, and culture were cut down by 29% to ₹19.63 crore.

When it comes to individual grants, medical assistance worth ₹143.30 crore was given, up from 108.13 crore. Education supported was boosted to ₹59.38 crore from the earlier ₹40.91 crore.

The report also set forth a health strategy for 2026-2031, which covers around 75 blocks in core states with plans to strengthen more than a 100 public health facilities in 35 high-priority districts.

It's targets include reaching out to 25 lakh people, bringing down mortality rate in children under five from 32 to 25 per 1,000 live births. It also wants to bring primary care to 10 lakh elderly people. The Trusts also aim to upskill over 20,000 frontline workers.

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Tata said talented young Indians often leave to find opportunities not available at home, and India needs institutions capable of nurturing them, as per PTI.

He said the Trusts have incubated several institutions of national importance and may seek out other philanthropies to partner with them.

The report points to the Indian Institute of Science, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Tata Memorial Hospital as examples of the founders' institution-building. Tata wrote that philanthropy in India is changing as a new generation of entrepreneurs brings more ambition to social causes, and that older institutions must respond by holding themselves to a higher standard of effectiveness and accountability.

With PTI inputs

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