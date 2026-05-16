Tata Trusts board meeting halted by regulator citing pending probe, as pressure to go public mounts

A Maharashtra regulator has ordered Tata Trusts to postpone its board meeting scheduled for Saturday, 16 May and halt further engagements until an investigation into alleged regulatory violations is completed.

The directive, issued on Friday evening by Maharashtra Charity Commissioner Amogh S. Kaloti, puts the brakes on a pivotal meeting where Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata was expected to nominate new board members of Tata Sons Pvt., the holding company of the Tata Group.

The regulatory intervention has revealed a deepening rift over whether to take Tata Sons — the conglomerate that produces everything from salt to software and cars — public.

On the one hand, the company is facing regulatory pressure considering its large asset holdings, and on the other Noel Tata opposes taking public the parent company of the conglomerate run by his family established in 1868.

Why board meeting was postponed The regulator warned that decisions taken during a pending inquiry could lead to “further complications and multiplicity of proceedings,” invoking the law in Maharashtra.

The freeze follows two separate complaints filed in April by advocate Katyayani Agrawal and Venu Srinivasan, a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. Both allege that avoiding listing amounts to non-compliance with trust composition laws.

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Tata Trusts confirmed receipt of the order in a statement late Friday, saying the Sir Ratan Tata Trust was unaware of Srinivasan’s complaint and is currently reviewing the legal directions. The Trusts said the order was issued "ex parte" without any hearing being granted to the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

Pressure to list Tata Sons, the umbrella organisation for 31 companies including TCS, Tata Motors and Tata Steel, has remained unlisted till now.

It is facing pressure to go public as the charitable trusts controlling two-thirds of the conglomerate — Tata Trusts — grapple with internal differences. The rift has also extended to its second largest shareholder, the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, which holds 18.4% of the company.

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At least two of the six Tata trustees - Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh - have supported the listing of Tata Sons in media interviews, saying expansion, especially into new areas like semiconductors, will require large capital that cannot be generated internally.

The SP Group wants a listing so it can monetise or exit its holding, which is not freely transferable in the current structure. But the SP group is not represented among the trustees.

The key pressure is regulatory, stemming from RBI rules requiring large non-bank lenders above certain asset thresholds or with public funds to list.

Revised rules issued last month state that companies with assets exceeding 1 trillion rupees ($10.45 billion), or those with direct or indirect access to public funds, must list.

As of March 2025, Tata Sons' standalone assets stood at 1.75 trillion rupees. The RBI retains discretion to determine which firms can be exempt from listing.