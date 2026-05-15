Charity commissioner halts Tata Trusts board meeting after Srinivasan's complaint

Bengaluru/Mumbai: A surprise intervention by Tata Trust vice-chairman Venu Srinivasan, along with two other complainants, has prompted the Maharashtra charity commissioner to cancel a crucial board meeting of the trust scheduled Saturday to decide his continuation on the Tata Sons board.

Advertisement

The charity commissioner’s directive does not spell out the details of Srinivasan’s complaint and only states that his complaint was of “similar nature” to the one made by lawyer Katyayani Agrawal, who had alleged that three members of the six-member Sir Ratan Tata Trust were permanent trustees in alleged violation of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Rules that stipulate not more than a fourth of trustees can be lifetime members.

The complaint by industrialist Srinivasan, who is also the Trust’s representative on the board of Tata Sons, is arguably the first time in recent memory that a sitting Trustee has alleged wrongdoing at the Tata Trusts, which own Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

“Complaint/representation by Adv. Katyayani Agrawal is specifically addressed to the Charity Commissioner. It is clear from the text that Mr. Venu Srinivasan also made a representation to the Charity Commissioner. The issues highlighted by them are serious and require due consideration,” said a letter, dated 15 May, by Amogh S. Kaloti, Maharashtra charity commissioner, to the Tata Trustees.

Advertisement

Srinivasan’s action and the charity commissioner’s late Friday communication not to hold the meeting on 16 May have caught five of the six trustees of the Sir Ratan Tata off guard, according to an executive privy to the development.

Also Read | A third legal salvo against Tata Trusts ahead of key 16 May meeting

The letter stated that Srinivasan’s complaint was received via email on 28 April. A “complaint of similar nature dated 28-04-2026 by one Venu Srinivasan - Trustee of Sir Ratan TATA Trust - was also received through E-mail," it noted.

“An Inspector inquiry into these complaints has already been ordered and a report of the inquiry is awaited. In case, a meeting of the Board of Trustees is called and any important decisions regarding the administration, management or composition of the Trust are taken during pendency of the said inquiry, that would lead to further complications and multiplicity of the proceedings. It would therefore be in the interest of the Trust as well as interest of justice that such meeting is deferred till submission of report of the Inspector inquiry report,” the letter noted.

Advertisement

Invoking powers under Section 36A(1) and other provisions of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, the charity commissioner directed the board of trustees of Tata Trusts to defer the board meeting scheduled to be held on 16 May. "It is further directed not to hold any such meeting till submission of report of Inspector inquiry,” said the notice.

An email sent to Tata Trusts and Srinivasan seeking a comment went unanswered.

Also Read | Court allows petitioner to withdraw plea challenging Tata Trusts board structure

Over the last month, three legal notices have been served on Tata Trusts, seeking an adjournment of the Tata Trust meeting.

First, lawyer Agrawal had complained to the Maharashtra charity commissioner in April that three among its six trustees—Noel Tata, Pune philanthropist Jehangir HC Jehnagir, and Jimmy Tata—were permanent trustees. This, she alleged, violated rules that capped the number of lifetime trustees at a fourth of the total number of trustees.

Advertisement

This was followed by a complaint before the Bombay High Court, including a vacation bench, seeking a directive to stop the Tata Trusts from convening a meeting. Both the Bombay High Court and the two-judge bench had refused to pass any order.

Last week, another individual, Sunil Tulsiram Patilkhede, through his lawyer, Katyayani Agrawal, sent a legal notice to the six trustees of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which owns 23.56% of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. Patilkhede’s complaint concerns an alleged wrongdoing in the transfer of shares from one of the trusts to late Ratan Tata’s father in 1989.

All these complaints, including Srinivasan’s, come at a sensitive time for Tata Trusts, which wanted to discuss Srinivasan’s continued tenure as a Tata Trusts nominee on the Tata Sons board.

Advertisement

They have also brought to the fore the differences between Tata Trusts chair Noel and the vice-chairmen, Srinivasan and retired defence secretary Vijay Singh.

Also Read | Noel Tata opposes Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh at small Tata Trust

Earlier this month, Noel Tata opposed the reappointment of TVS chairman emeritus Srinivasan and another trustee, Vijay Singh, at a Tata Trust affiliate, Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT).

Tata Trusts, which had initially agreed to meet on 8 May, deferred the meeting at the last minute to 16 May.

Now, the Trustees will have to wait longer for the state charity commissioner to give its go-ahead to hold the meeting.

Noel Tata, Srinivasan, Singh, Jimmy Tata, Jehangir, and Mumbai-based lawyer Darius Khambata are the six trustees of SRTT.

Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and SRTT control 51.4% of Tata Sons, while six smaller trusts own another 14.36%, taking the total ownership in the apex Tata company to 65.9%.

Advertisement

About the Authors Varun Sood Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including info...Read More ✕ Varun Sood Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com. Satish John Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a repor...Read More ✕ Satish John Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.