BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Two Tata trusts—Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and R.D. Tata Trust (RDTT)—have gone to the Bombay High Court to challenge N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman.
BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Two Tata trusts—Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and R.D. Tata Trust (RDTT)—have gone to the Bombay High Court to challenge N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman.
The two trusts asked the court to pause the casting vote used at the 17 September board meeting and to stop any casting vote from being used at the 30 November meeting, where a plan to make Tata Sons public is expected to be discussed.
The two trusts asked the court to pause the casting vote used at the 17 September board meeting and to stop any casting vote from being used at the 30 November meeting, where a plan to make Tata Sons public is expected to be discussed.
The lawsuits focus on the main power struggle at India's biggest company: whether the trusts, which own about 65.9% of Tata Sons, can stop a board decision when their own nominated directors disagree.
“We have no choice but to go to the High Court and act before more harm can come to the shareholders' rights," said an executive aware of the situation. "The reason for this is the Monday board meeting."
Going public
The executive was referring to Tata Sons, which on Wednesday updated the board agenda for its 30 November meeting to include a plan to go public in six months after shareholder clearance, including hiring lead bankers, legal advisers and other key partners. As part of this, Tata Sons has even put an agenda item to convene an extraordinary general meeting.
SDTT is the largest shareholder, owning 27.98% of Tata Sons while RDTT owns 2.19%. Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the second-largest shareholder of Tata Sons, cannot undertake any business because of a prohibitory order from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. It could not approach the court.
At the 17 September meeting, the trusts' two nominated directors, Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan, disagreed over reappointing Chandrasekaran. Noel voted against a new five-year term for Chandrasekaran and Srinivasan voted for it. Independent director Harish Manwani, who led the meeting, saw the votes as tied and used his deciding vote to approve the resolution, Mint reported earlier.
The trusts say this breaks Article 121 of the Articles of Association, which they understand requires most of the trust-nominated directors to vote yes. They argue that the chairman's deciding vote cannot replace that. Tata Sons says the resolution passed properly.