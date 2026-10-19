Tata Trusts files response to Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh's complaints before Maharashtra Charity Commissioner

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) has filed its response with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner over complaints raised by two of its trustees, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The submission was made on October 19. The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner had originally asked SDTT to submit its reply by October 12. The deadline was subsequently extended by a week.

Srinivasan and Singh lodged their complaints on September 25, seeking an inquiry into the trust's administration and governance, including its role in the commercial affairs of Tata Sons.

SDTT holds a 27.98% stake in Tata Sons, making it the company's largest shareholder. The Sir Ratan Tata Trust holds a further 23.56% stake.