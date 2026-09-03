Tata Trusts gets regulatory relief to search for next Tata Sons chairman

Tata Trusts said it received relief in a regulatory probe, potentially allowing the controlling shareholder of Tata Group’s holding company to resume business as usual as it seeks to pick a new chairman.

The Tata Trusts received an order from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner dated 2 September 2026, closing a complaint related to a 1989 share transfer, according to a statement Thursday. That complaint had triggered restrictions that prevented one of the Trusts from convening internal meetings.

“The Tata Trusts stand vindicated in their assertion that the allegations relating to the transfer of shares were baseless, unsubstantiated and malafide,” according to the statement.

“These were undertaken as part of a wilful, malicious and orchestrated campaign which had, as its sole aim, the objective of discrediting Tata Trusts—an institution which has, for more than 30 years, served the country and consistently held itself to the highest standards of public trust and accountability.”

The relief comes as a boost at a time of heightened leadership uncertainty triggered by Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s unexpected decision to step down as chairman of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. Sir Ratan Tata Trust, one of the 13 charities that form Tata Trusts, had been grappling with regulatory constraints that prevented it from nominating a member to a joint search panel to pick Chandrasekaran’s successor.

Tata Trusts owns 66% in Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., which controls the listed companies in the group. The holding company has pushing back against a public listing, as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India.

What's the matter all about? In a letter dated 10 June 2026 to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, Tata Trusts Vice Chairman Vijay Singh sought an independent inquiry into the transfer of Tata Sons shares from Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust to late industrialist Naval Tata. He had raised concerns over a potential conflict of interest in the Trusts' handling of the matter as Chairman Noel Tata is a direct beneficiary of the share transfer as an heir to Naval Tata.

On 2 September, the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner dismissed Singh's complaint, concluding that the 1989 share transfer was compliant with the laws in force at the time and was necessitated by statutory requirements.

The commissioner also criticised Singh for withholding his complaint email from the Trust, calling his conduct “unbecoming of a Trustee”.

Chandra's exit On 12 August, Chandrasekaran told the board of Tata Sons that he would not seek a third term after his current tenure ends on 20 February.

Less than 24 hours after this development, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, which owns 27.98% in Tata Sons, passed a resolution to establish the five-member panel to appoint a new chairman for the country’s largest conglomerate.

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