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Maharashtra Charity Commissioner did not propose rule that froze Tata Trusts board

Nehal ChaliawalaVarun SoodSatish John
5 min read3 Nov 2026, 05:40 AM IST
18 September 2012, Mumbai : Bombay House is Corporate office of Tata Sons in Mumbai. Photo by Hemant Mishra/ Mint
18 September 2012, Mumbai : Bombay House is Corporate office of Tata Sons in Mumbai. Photo by Hemant Mishra/ Mint
Summary

An RTI response shows the regulator sent no proposal for the amendment that has paralysed Sir Ratan Tata Trust and contributed to a deadlock at Tata Sons.

Gift this article

MUMBAI/BENGALURU: The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner did not propose the rule that has paralysed Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), the second-largest shareholder in Tata Sons, for nearly six months. The rule that resulted in the suspension of the trust’s board proceedings was introduced by the state government and invoked by the commissioner on 15 May this year, as per the public trusts regulator's office.

MUMBAI/BENGALURU: The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner did not propose the rule that has paralysed Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), the second-largest shareholder in Tata Sons, for nearly six months. The rule that resulted in the suspension of the trust’s board proceedings was introduced by the state government and invoked by the commissioner on 15 May this year, as per the public trusts regulator's office.

In response to a Mint query under the Right to Information Act, 2005, the charity commissioner's office said it had sent no proposal to the state's Law and Judiciary Department regarding the Maharashtra Public Trusts (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

Promulgated on 1 September 2025, the ordinance capped the number of perpetual trustees at one-fourth of a public trust’s total board strength, where its trust deed does not specifically provide for their appointment. The earlier law did not prescribe such a numerical cap.

“In the above context, it is hereby informed that no proposal has been submitted by the Charity Commissioner, State of Maharashtra to the state’s Department of Law and Justice,” the commissioner's office said on 15 October in a response to the Mint RTI query.

Also Read | Noel wants Chandra reappointment deleted from records

“Therefore, the records in this regard are not available in this office,” it said in a letter drafted in Marathi, which Mint has translated.

The charity commissioner's office reiterated its position in a subsequent email to Mint on Monday, adding: “However, the deliberations were made in the Law and Judiciary Department.”

The amendment has prevented SRTT from conducting board proceedings, contributed to a deadlock at Tata Sons and stalled the company's annual general meeting (AGM), complicating efforts to resolve a leadership dispute.

The state's Law and Judiciary Department, which issued the ordinance, has declined to provide details of how the amendment was drafted. Asked for copies of Cabinet proposals, stakeholder representations and lobbying records, and inter-departmental correspondence relating to the ordinance, it said work on the file was “in progress at the Government level” and the information could not be provided “at present”.

The ordinance made several changes to the law governing public trusts. The state legislature ratified it in December 2025 as the Maharashtra Public Trusts (Second Amendment) Act, 2025.

Experts said it was unusual to amend a law without a proposal from the regulatory body responsible for implementing it.

“Generally, the introduction of law or any amendments to existing laws are introduced with consultation of the regulatory body (state or central) of that law because ultimately, such regulatory body ensures the effective implementation of the law or its amendments,” said Gaurav Pingle, partner at Forefront Legal Consulting LLP.

Also Read | Tata Sons breaks from the past and drops Article 118 in chairman reappointment

“In case of amendments, there could be reporting or disclosure requirements which would require the overview of the concerned regulatory body,” he said.

The charity commissioner's office, however, functions under the state's Law and Judiciary Department. This differs from the institutional structure of federal regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, whose offices are outside government ministries, even though the Centre appoints their heads and can issue policy directions.

Emails sent to Maharashtra's Law and Judiciary Department seeking comment went unanswered until press time.

SRTT under a freeze

The amendment became central to the dispute on 28 April, when Tata Trusts vice chairman Venu Srinivasan complained to the charity commissioner that SRTT's three permanent trustees were violating the law governing public trusts. SRTT had six trustees at the time.

On 15 May, the charity commissioner ordered that the Trust could not hold meetings or take decisions while an investigation was under way. The order was issued without giving Tata Trusts an opportunity to explain its position, the charitable organizations had said then in a statement.

The amendment has fuelled confusion because it does not clearly state whether its restrictions apply only to appointments made after 1 September 2025 or also to existing appointments.

Tata Trusts maintains that the amendment is prospective and does not affect appointments made before it came into force. It says all three of SRTT's perpetual trustees—Noel Tata, Jimmy Tata and Jehangir HC Jehangir—were appointed before the amendment.

“It is the understanding of the Tata Trusts that the said amendment is prospective in nature and does not affect the appointments of perpetual trustees made prior to its coming into force on 1st September 2025. This is substantiated by both opinions and clarifications obtained by the Tata Trusts,” Tata Trusts said in a statement on the evening of 15 May.

Deadlock spreads to Tata Sons

The paralysis at SRTT has had consequences beyond the trust itself. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), which owns 27.98% of Tata Sons, and SRTT, which owns 23.56%, are the two principal Tata Trusts. Together with smaller trusts, they hold 65.9% of the company.

Tata Sons' rules require representatives of both SDTT and SRTT to be present for a general meeting to proceed. With SRTT unable to take decisions or send representatives, Tata Sons' AGM was adjourned on 18 August for lack of quorum.

The impasse has also prevented shareholders from resolving a separate disagreement over Tata Sons' leadership.

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, was outvoted by the Tata Sons board on 17 September, when N. Chandrasekaran was reappointed chairman for a third five-year term. Tata Trusts has called the decision “illegal”. Tata Sons maintains that the reappointment of Chandrasekaran was done while abiding by all due processes.

A shareholder decision is required to complete the appointment process, but the company cannot hold the AGM until the quorum issue is resolved.

The dispute has now acquired a political dimension. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi suggested political involvement in the boardroom conflict last week.

“Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?” Gandhi wrote on X.

Also Read | Who runs Tata Sons? Four clauses in its AoA could decide

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman rejected the suggestion, urging Gandhi not to politicize the matter. She said it was unacceptable to casually describe business and legal matters as criminal, and accused him of repeatedly criticizing the achievements of Indian industries and entrepreneurs.

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Meet the Author

Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Read Less
Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMaharashtra Charity Commissioner did not propose rule that froze Tata Trusts board

Maharashtra Charity Commissioner did not propose rule that froze Tata Trusts board

Nehal ChaliawalaVarun SoodSatish John
5 min read3 Nov 2026, 05:40 AM IST
18 September 2012, Mumbai : Bombay House is Corporate office of Tata Sons in Mumbai. Photo by Hemant Mishra/ Mint
18 September 2012, Mumbai : Bombay House is Corporate office of Tata Sons in Mumbai. Photo by Hemant Mishra/ Mint
Summary

An RTI response shows the regulator sent no proposal for the amendment that has paralysed Sir Ratan Tata Trust and contributed to a deadlock at Tata Sons.

Gift this article

MUMBAI/BENGALURU: The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner did not propose the rule that has paralysed Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), the second-largest shareholder in Tata Sons, for nearly six months. The rule that resulted in the suspension of the trust’s board proceedings was introduced by the state government and invoked by the commissioner on 15 May this year, as per the public trusts regulator's office.

MUMBAI/BENGALURU: The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner did not propose the rule that has paralysed Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), the second-largest shareholder in Tata Sons, for nearly six months. The rule that resulted in the suspension of the trust’s board proceedings was introduced by the state government and invoked by the commissioner on 15 May this year, as per the public trusts regulator's office.

In response to a Mint query under the Right to Information Act, 2005, the charity commissioner's office said it had sent no proposal to the state's Law and Judiciary Department regarding the Maharashtra Public Trusts (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

Promulgated on 1 September 2025, the ordinance capped the number of perpetual trustees at one-fourth of a public trust’s total board strength, where its trust deed does not specifically provide for their appointment. The earlier law did not prescribe such a numerical cap.

“In the above context, it is hereby informed that no proposal has been submitted by the Charity Commissioner, State of Maharashtra to the state’s Department of Law and Justice,” the commissioner's office said on 15 October in a response to the Mint RTI query.

Also Read | Noel wants Chandra reappointment deleted from records

“Therefore, the records in this regard are not available in this office,” it said in a letter drafted in Marathi, which Mint has translated.

The charity commissioner's office reiterated its position in a subsequent email to Mint on Monday, adding: “However, the deliberations were made in the Law and Judiciary Department.”

The amendment has prevented SRTT from conducting board proceedings, contributed to a deadlock at Tata Sons and stalled the company's annual general meeting (AGM), complicating efforts to resolve a leadership dispute.

The state's Law and Judiciary Department, which issued the ordinance, has declined to provide details of how the amendment was drafted. Asked for copies of Cabinet proposals, stakeholder representations and lobbying records, and inter-departmental correspondence relating to the ordinance, it said work on the file was “in progress at the Government level” and the information could not be provided “at present”.

The ordinance made several changes to the law governing public trusts. The state legislature ratified it in December 2025 as the Maharashtra Public Trusts (Second Amendment) Act, 2025.

Experts said it was unusual to amend a law without a proposal from the regulatory body responsible for implementing it.

“Generally, the introduction of law or any amendments to existing laws are introduced with consultation of the regulatory body (state or central) of that law because ultimately, such regulatory body ensures the effective implementation of the law or its amendments,” said Gaurav Pingle, partner at Forefront Legal Consulting LLP.

Also Read | Tata Sons breaks from the past and drops Article 118 in chairman reappointment

“In case of amendments, there could be reporting or disclosure requirements which would require the overview of the concerned regulatory body,” he said.

The charity commissioner's office, however, functions under the state's Law and Judiciary Department. This differs from the institutional structure of federal regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, whose offices are outside government ministries, even though the Centre appoints their heads and can issue policy directions.

Emails sent to Maharashtra's Law and Judiciary Department seeking comment went unanswered until press time.

SRTT under a freeze

The amendment became central to the dispute on 28 April, when Tata Trusts vice chairman Venu Srinivasan complained to the charity commissioner that SRTT's three permanent trustees were violating the law governing public trusts. SRTT had six trustees at the time.

On 15 May, the charity commissioner ordered that the Trust could not hold meetings or take decisions while an investigation was under way. The order was issued without giving Tata Trusts an opportunity to explain its position, the charitable organizations had said then in a statement.

The amendment has fuelled confusion because it does not clearly state whether its restrictions apply only to appointments made after 1 September 2025 or also to existing appointments.

Tata Trusts maintains that the amendment is prospective and does not affect appointments made before it came into force. It says all three of SRTT's perpetual trustees—Noel Tata, Jimmy Tata and Jehangir HC Jehangir—were appointed before the amendment.

“It is the understanding of the Tata Trusts that the said amendment is prospective in nature and does not affect the appointments of perpetual trustees made prior to its coming into force on 1st September 2025. This is substantiated by both opinions and clarifications obtained by the Tata Trusts,” Tata Trusts said in a statement on the evening of 15 May.

Deadlock spreads to Tata Sons

The paralysis at SRTT has had consequences beyond the trust itself. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), which owns 27.98% of Tata Sons, and SRTT, which owns 23.56%, are the two principal Tata Trusts. Together with smaller trusts, they hold 65.9% of the company.

Tata Sons' rules require representatives of both SDTT and SRTT to be present for a general meeting to proceed. With SRTT unable to take decisions or send representatives, Tata Sons' AGM was adjourned on 18 August for lack of quorum.

The impasse has also prevented shareholders from resolving a separate disagreement over Tata Sons' leadership.

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, was outvoted by the Tata Sons board on 17 September, when N. Chandrasekaran was reappointed chairman for a third five-year term. Tata Trusts has called the decision “illegal”. Tata Sons maintains that the reappointment of Chandrasekaran was done while abiding by all due processes.

A shareholder decision is required to complete the appointment process, but the company cannot hold the AGM until the quorum issue is resolved.

The dispute has now acquired a political dimension. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi suggested political involvement in the boardroom conflict last week.

“Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?” Gandhi wrote on X.

Also Read | Who runs Tata Sons? Four clauses in its AoA could decide

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman rejected the suggestion, urging Gandhi not to politicize the matter. She said it was unacceptable to casually describe business and legal matters as criminal, and accused him of repeatedly criticizing the achievements of Indian industries and entrepreneurs.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Read Less
Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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