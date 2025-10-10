Tata Trusts meeting skirts contentious issues that divided trustees

In the lead-up to the board meeting, a private ceremony in memory of late Rata Tata was held on Thursday at his South Mumbai house, Halekai. Varsi, a Parsi ritual that involves praying for the dead on the first death anniversary of a loved one, was attended by Ratan Tata's two sisters, two trustees of Tata Trusts, including Jhaveri and Mistry, Ratan Tata's close associate, Mohini Mohan Dutta, and a few Tata old-timers, including former Tata Sons vice-chairman Noshir Soonawala. Noel Tata was not present at the meeting, the executive cited earlier said.