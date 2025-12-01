Mehli Mistry resigns from Ratan Tata’s cherished project Small Animal Hospital

Mumbai and Bengaluru: Tata Trusts’ former trustee and late Ratan Tata’s close confidante, Mehli Mistry, has resigned from the board of his friend’s cherished project, Small Animal Hospital Trust, which claims to have become the country’s largest speciality hospital for pet animals.

Mistry said he would not like to seek funds from the philanthropic entities that control the country’s largest conglomerate, from which he was removed last month.

A few hours after Mistry’s resignation on Monday morning, a second trustee of Small Animal Hospital Trust, Dr Anirudh Kohli, CEO, Breach Candy Hospital Trust, also resigned.

“As I am no longer associated with SDTT (Sir Dorabji Tata Trusts) and SRTT (Sir Ratan Tata Trusts), I will not be in a position to fund the Small Animal Hospital Trust,” Mistry wrote in his resignation letter sent to seven other trustees on Monday morning. "Would also not like to request for funding from a Trust I am not associated with and therefore I tender my resignation with immediate effect”

Mistry’s resignation from the project comes less than 14 months after the death of Ratan Tata on 9 October 2024, a period marked by differences among the trustees of the Tata Trusts, which owns 65.9% of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

On 11 October last year, Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata, was appointed chairman of the Tata Trusts. Since then, Noel Tata has asserted control of Tata Trusts by becoming a permanent trustee of the philanthropic entities, inducting his son, Neville Tata, and his friend and former CEO of Titan Company, Bhaskar Bhat, on the board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), and by removing Mehli Mistry as a trustee of Tata Trusts.

Differences between the trustees of the Tata Trusts over the non-transparent manner in which representatives of the trust shared information with other trustees on the board of Tata Sons spilt over into a board meeting in September.

Subsequently, it was these differences that led to late Ratan Tata’s two sisters, Shireen Jejeebhoy and Deanna Jejeebhoy, to express their unhappiness in a rare interview with Mint last month.

Mistry now serves as a trustee of Tata Education and Development Trust, one of fourteen small philanthropic entities that comprise the umbrella organisation, the Tata Trusts.

Mumbai-based Small Animal Hospital Trust, which became operational in July last year, was started after the late Ratan Tata prodded the Tata Trusts to set up a dedicated facility to treat dogs, cats and birds.

Tata Trusts, which oversees the Small Animal Hospital Trust through the not-for-profit Advanced Veterinary Care Foundation, spent ₹165 crore to set up a five-storey pet hospital in central Mumbai.

“Being the senior-most Trustee, who has never accepted Chairmanship, out of a mark of respect to our Chairman Emeritus, the late Mr. Ratan N Tata, I propose that the Chairman of the Trust title is given to Siddharth Sharma, the CEO or any other person nominated by the Board of Trustees of the Small Animal Hospital,” Mistry said. "Siddharth being the CEO of the Trusts would be most suitable to arrange the funding from one of the larger Tata Trusts by virtue of his position.”

“This Chairmanship shall be for a fixed term of three years from the date of appointment, which can be renewed after the fixed term period expires.”

“In view of Mr Mehli Mistry tendering his resignation from the board, I would also like to do so,” Kohli said in his email sent to other trustees.