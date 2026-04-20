BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Former Tata Trustee Mehli Mistry has said that Tata Trusts’ plan to amend restrictive clauses that limit trustee eligibility at an affiliate trust to Zoroastrians amounts to an admission that its current board is not in compliance with the 103-year-old trust's current laws.
Tata Trusts move to allow non-Zoroastrians won’t validate current trustees: Mehli Mistry
SummaryMistry also said allowing non-Zoroastrians as trustees at Bai Hirabai trust cannot apply retrospectively.
BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Former Tata Trustee Mehli Mistry has said that Tata Trusts’ plan to amend restrictive clauses that limit trustee eligibility at an affiliate trust to Zoroastrians amounts to an admission that its current board is not in compliance with the 103-year-old trust's current laws.
About the Authors
Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.
Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.
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