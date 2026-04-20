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Tata Trusts move to allow non-Zoroastrians won’t validate current trustees: Mehli Mistry

Varun SoodSatish John
3 min read20 Apr 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution is run by Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT). Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and SRTT hold 27.98% and 23.56%, respectively, in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. (File Photo)
Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution is run by Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT). Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and SRTT hold 27.98% and 23.56%, respectively, in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. (File Photo)
Summary

Mistry also said allowing non-Zoroastrians as trustees at Bai Hirabai trust cannot apply retrospectively.

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BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Former Tata Trustee Mehli Mistry has said that Tata Trusts’ plan to amend restrictive clauses that limit trustee eligibility at an affiliate trust to Zoroastrians amounts to an admission that its current board is not in compliance with the 103-year-old trust's current laws.

BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Former Tata Trustee Mehli Mistry has said that Tata Trusts’ plan to amend restrictive clauses that limit trustee eligibility at an affiliate trust to Zoroastrians amounts to an admission that its current board is not in compliance with the 103-year-old trust's current laws.

Mistry, a close confidante of late Ratan Tata who was ousted from all but one of the Tata Trusts in October last year, also said any such amendment to the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution would apply only prospectively, and cannot validate the appointment of existing trustees who do not meet the eligibility criteria under the current deed.

Mistry, a close confidante of late Ratan Tata who was ousted from all but one of the Tata Trusts in October last year, also said any such amendment to the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution would apply only prospectively, and cannot validate the appointment of existing trustees who do not meet the eligibility criteria under the current deed.

“Any such amendment would require an application before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, who would hear all concerned parties. Any order passed pursuant thereto can operate only prospectively from the date of such order and cannot have a retrospective effect,” Mistry said in a statement on Monday.

“Accordingly, the present board of trustees of Bai Hirabai, comprising individuals who are either non-practising or non-Zoroastrian, is not constituted in accordance with the trust deed and must be reconstituted strictly in compliance with its provisions,” Mistry added.

Also Read | Tata Trusts affirms its faith in the CEO; it will review restrictive clauses.

On Sunday, Tata Trusts said it plans to amend clauses that restrict eligibility for trustee positions at the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution to Zoroastrians.

The move follows Mistry’s challenge earlier this month to the eligibility of Tata Trusts’ two vice chairmen—TVS Motor Company chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan and retired defence secretary Vijay Singh—as trustees of the Bai Hirabai trust, triggering the current dispute.

A day before Mistry filed his affidavit before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, Tata Trusts chief executive officer (CEO) Siddharth Sharma briefed Singh and Srinivasan on the eligibility criteria after a review of the original trust deed. After discussions with chairman Noel Tata, Sharma asked both whether they would be willing to step down voluntarily to avoid a potential dispute.

Srinivasan resigned, but Singh did not.

Also Read | Srinivasan as permanent trustee a formality, say four Tata trustees

Both, however, accused Sharma of bias, stating that while he asked them to step down, he did not share a 26-year-old legal opinion that rebutted the eligibility condition.

Tata Trusts maintains that, since 2000, non-Zoroastrians have served as trustees of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution, based on a legal opinion from former Chief Justice of India MH Kania. The two trustees argued that Sharma concealed the details of this opinion.

Sharma, in his defence, said that he and Noel Tata believed the legal opinion, which supports the continuance of Srinivasan and Singh on the Bai Hirabai trust, did not substitute for a court order.

Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution is run by Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT). Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and SRTT hold 27.98% and 23.56%, respectively, in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. Along with this 51.54% stake, six other trusts own 14.36%, taking the combined holding of the philanthropic entities to 65.9%.

Also Read | Former Tata Trustee Mehli Mistry wants an administrator to run Tata Trusts

Mistry is currently a trustee at Tata Education and Development Trust, a smaller trust run by Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

In addition to challenging trustee eligibility at the Bai Hirabai trust, Mistry last week filed an affidavit contesting his removal from Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, the largest among the Tata Trusts, and sought the appointment of an administrator to run the philanthropic entities.

Mistry's filing argues that the SDTT board has engaged in a pattern of misconduct serious enough to warrant such an appointment. The violations he lists include acting through an illegally composed board, repeatedly breaching the new trustee tenure law, selectively applying resolutions that suited individual trustees while discarding others, counting votes from a person who had already ceased to be a trustee, and allowing at least one trustee to personally accept commissions from Tata group entities.

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Meet the Author

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

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Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsTata Trusts move to allow non-Zoroastrians won’t validate current trustees: Mehli Mistry

Tata Trusts move to allow non-Zoroastrians won’t validate current trustees: Mehli Mistry

Varun SoodSatish John
3 min read20 Apr 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution is run by Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT). Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and SRTT hold 27.98% and 23.56%, respectively, in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. (File Photo)
Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution is run by Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT). Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and SRTT hold 27.98% and 23.56%, respectively, in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. (File Photo)
Summary

Mistry also said allowing non-Zoroastrians as trustees at Bai Hirabai trust cannot apply retrospectively.

Gift this article

BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Former Tata Trustee Mehli Mistry has said that Tata Trusts’ plan to amend restrictive clauses that limit trustee eligibility at an affiliate trust to Zoroastrians amounts to an admission that its current board is not in compliance with the 103-year-old trust's current laws.

BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Former Tata Trustee Mehli Mistry has said that Tata Trusts’ plan to amend restrictive clauses that limit trustee eligibility at an affiliate trust to Zoroastrians amounts to an admission that its current board is not in compliance with the 103-year-old trust's current laws.

Mistry, a close confidante of late Ratan Tata who was ousted from all but one of the Tata Trusts in October last year, also said any such amendment to the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution would apply only prospectively, and cannot validate the appointment of existing trustees who do not meet the eligibility criteria under the current deed.

Mistry, a close confidante of late Ratan Tata who was ousted from all but one of the Tata Trusts in October last year, also said any such amendment to the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution would apply only prospectively, and cannot validate the appointment of existing trustees who do not meet the eligibility criteria under the current deed.

“Any such amendment would require an application before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, who would hear all concerned parties. Any order passed pursuant thereto can operate only prospectively from the date of such order and cannot have a retrospective effect,” Mistry said in a statement on Monday.

“Accordingly, the present board of trustees of Bai Hirabai, comprising individuals who are either non-practising or non-Zoroastrian, is not constituted in accordance with the trust deed and must be reconstituted strictly in compliance with its provisions,” Mistry added.

Also Read | Tata Trusts affirms its faith in the CEO; it will review restrictive clauses.

On Sunday, Tata Trusts said it plans to amend clauses that restrict eligibility for trustee positions at the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution to Zoroastrians.

The move follows Mistry’s challenge earlier this month to the eligibility of Tata Trusts’ two vice chairmen—TVS Motor Company chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan and retired defence secretary Vijay Singh—as trustees of the Bai Hirabai trust, triggering the current dispute.

A day before Mistry filed his affidavit before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, Tata Trusts chief executive officer (CEO) Siddharth Sharma briefed Singh and Srinivasan on the eligibility criteria after a review of the original trust deed. After discussions with chairman Noel Tata, Sharma asked both whether they would be willing to step down voluntarily to avoid a potential dispute.

Srinivasan resigned, but Singh did not.

Also Read | Srinivasan as permanent trustee a formality, say four Tata trustees

Both, however, accused Sharma of bias, stating that while he asked them to step down, he did not share a 26-year-old legal opinion that rebutted the eligibility condition.

Tata Trusts maintains that, since 2000, non-Zoroastrians have served as trustees of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution, based on a legal opinion from former Chief Justice of India MH Kania. The two trustees argued that Sharma concealed the details of this opinion.

Sharma, in his defence, said that he and Noel Tata believed the legal opinion, which supports the continuance of Srinivasan and Singh on the Bai Hirabai trust, did not substitute for a court order.

Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution is run by Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT). Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and SRTT hold 27.98% and 23.56%, respectively, in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. Along with this 51.54% stake, six other trusts own 14.36%, taking the combined holding of the philanthropic entities to 65.9%.

Also Read | Former Tata Trustee Mehli Mistry wants an administrator to run Tata Trusts

Mistry is currently a trustee at Tata Education and Development Trust, a smaller trust run by Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

In addition to challenging trustee eligibility at the Bai Hirabai trust, Mistry last week filed an affidavit contesting his removal from Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, the largest among the Tata Trusts, and sought the appointment of an administrator to run the philanthropic entities.

Mistry's filing argues that the SDTT board has engaged in a pattern of misconduct serious enough to warrant such an appointment. The violations he lists include acting through an illegally composed board, repeatedly breaching the new trustee tenure law, selectively applying resolutions that suited individual trustees while discarding others, counting votes from a person who had already ceased to be a trustee, and allowing at least one trustee to personally accept commissions from Tata group entities.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsTata Trusts move to allow non-Zoroastrians won’t validate current trustees: Mehli Mistry
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