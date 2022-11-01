Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Tata Trusts move to ready next gen for leading roles

Tata Trusts move to ready next gen for leading roles

2 min read . 11:28 PM ISTSatish John
Leah,  Maya  and  Neville  have  been  appointed  to  Tata  Medical  Centre  Trust’s  board

Noel Tata’s children Leah, Neville and Maya have been appointed to Tata Medical Centre Trust’s board, a Tata Trusts affiliate, in a move seen as developing the next generation of leaders, a person close to the development said

MUMBAI :Noel Tata’s children Leah, Neville and Maya have been appointed to Tata Medical Centre Trust’s board, a Tata Trusts affiliate, in a move seen as developing the next generation of leaders, a person close to the development said.

MUMBAI :Noel Tata’s children Leah, Neville and Maya have been appointed to Tata Medical Centre Trust’s board, a Tata Trusts affiliate, in a move seen as developing the next generation of leaders, a person close to the development said.

Tata Trusts’ decision to get the three executives on the Tata Medical Centre board will help groom them for bigger roles under chairman Ratan Tata’s watch, the person said, requesting anonymity. The appointments were made with effect from 31 October. Ratan Tata, Vijay Singh and Mehli Mistry were already on the board of Tata Medical Centre Trust, which runs a cancer hospital in Kolkata. Involving them in a smaller trust within Tata Trusts is also seen as a way to make the three work their way up. The number of trustees in the Tata Medical Centre Trust has doubled with their appointment.

Tata Trusts’ decision to get the three executives on the Tata Medical Centre board will help groom them for bigger roles under chairman Ratan Tata’s watch, the person said, requesting anonymity. The appointments were made with effect from 31 October. Ratan Tata, Vijay Singh and Mehli Mistry were already on the board of Tata Medical Centre Trust, which runs a cancer hospital in Kolkata. Involving them in a smaller trust within Tata Trusts is also seen as a way to make the three work their way up. The number of trustees in the Tata Medical Centre Trust has doubled with their appointment.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
View Full Image
Neville Tata. All three are working in middle management roles as the family elders felt they needed to work their way up the ladder
Click on the image to enlarge

An email query to the trustees of Tata Medical Centre Trust did not elicit any response till press time.

Tata Medical Centre is a philanthropic initiative aimed at helping cancer patients from east and northeast India and Bangladesh. It started operations in 2011 and runs a 431-bed hospital. The hospital was established in Kolkata as cancer patients from the east and northeast had to travel to Mumbai for treatment. Ratan Tata and Noel Tata’s family have bonded well in recent years, with the former attending family get-togethers on occasion.

Leah, the eldest daughter of Noel Tata, studied marketing at the IE Business School in Madrid and is a manager responsible for development and expansion at Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. Maya works at Tata Digital, the Tata Group’s venture in the digital space, while Neville is associated with retailer Trent Ltd, founded by his grandmother Simone, and currently led by his father.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

All three are working in middle management roles as the family elders felt they needed to work their way up the ladder. Noel Tata, chairman of retail chain Trent and Voltas Ltd, in a recent interview, said his children had the choice to join different firms in the group, and as a father, he encouraged them to pursue their passion, akin to what he did for most of his career.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP