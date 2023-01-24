Tata Trusts names Siddharth Sharma CEO, Uppaluri COO2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:18 AM IST
Tata Trusts, with Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, along with allied Trusts, provide financial support of about ₹2,000 cr annually
Tata Trusts, the philanthropic arm of the Tata group and largest shareholder in the group holding company, named Siddharth Sharma, 58, as its chief executive officer and Aparna Uppaluri, 48, as chief operating officer.
