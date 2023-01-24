Tata Trusts names Siddharth Sharma CEO, Uppaluri  COO

The previous incumbent, Narasimhan, held top executive and board positions within the group, including managing director of Tata Teleservices Ltd, before taking over as CEO of the philanthropic arm. Before Narasimhan, R. Venkataramanan held that position but as managing trustee. Both were, at some point in their career, executive assistant to Ratan Tata when he was the chairman of Tata Sons. Tata is now the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons but continues to hold an executive position as chairman of Tata Trusts.