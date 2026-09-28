Tata Trusts proposes rejig to keep Tata Sons private, avoid IPO to comply with RBI rules — Here's what could change

Tata Trusts has proposed a restructuring that would merge two of its operating companies with the Group's holding company Tata Sons, in a bid sidestep its regulatory classification as a core investment company (CIC), to avoid the requirement of a stock market listing.

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Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) defines a CIC as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that has at least 90% of its assets invested in shares, bonds, or loans within group companies. Mint reported today that the proposal was sent to Tata Sons (TSPL) Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday, 28 September, and also to the central bank.

The proposed merger: Here's what could change The proposal involves merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) with Tata Sons. Tata Trusts, which is majority owner of Tata Sons, has asked the holding company's board to consider the plan and seek a prior no-objection certificate (NOC) from the RBI, as per a PTI report.

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What does the proposal change? The Trusts in a statement said that the proposed structure would turn Tata Sons back into an operating company alongside its role as the Tata Group's holding company, with operating businesses and revenues sitting directly within the parent. It said this would ensure the reorganised entity does not meet the regulatory criteria for either an NBFC or a core investment company.

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“The Tata Trusts today, as majority shareholders with a 66% stake in Tata Sons, outlined a strategic reorganisation plan for the company which, when given effect to, would ensure that the reorganised entity would neither be a NBFC nor a CIC,” the Trusts said in a statement.

The statement noted that an amalgamation of genuine operating, non-financial companies (such as TESS and TCE) with an NBFC (such as Tata Sons) will need to be undertaken in accordance with RBI provisions — i.e. NBFC — Voluntary Amalgamation Directions, 2025.

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“Given that Tata Sons will also cease to be a CIC upon the conclusion of the proposed reorganisation, it will be required to surrender its certificate of registration,” it added.

Why go the restructuring route for Tata Sons? The latest restructuring proposal provides the Trusts with an alternative and regulatory route to listing. According to the statement, it would also restore an organisational model that Tata Sons followed for much of its history. For example, Tata Consultancy Services, operated as a division of Tata Sons until it was demerged into a separate subsidiary in 2004.

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For the Tata Group, the outcome will determine not only the regulatory status of its holding company but also the balance of influence between its charitable majority shareholders and the Tata Sons board over the group's long-term structure and leadership. “The Tata Trusts believe that the proposed reorganisation and action plan for compliance would be in the best interests of the Tata Group as well as its stakeholders, in addition to being a regulatory permissible and compliant form of reorganization of a CIC,” the statement added.

The private unlisted status, it said, “has the advantage of preserving the more than 100-year-old distinctive and unique organisational structure of the Group, which has always focussed on long term strategic initiatives geared towards nation building and the welfare of the disadvantaged and the excluded.”

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Timing of proposal is significant As per the PTI report, the restructuring comes amid a widening disagreement between Tata Trusts and the Tata Sons board over the future ownership and governance of the holding company. The point of contention is whether Tata Sons should remain an unlisted private company or list in order to comply with RBI rules.

Chaired by Noel Tata since October 2024, the Trusts have consistently opposed a listing and in July 2025 resolved to retain Tata Sons as an unlisted private company. The Chair argued that the existing structure, under which philanthropic trusts control the holding company, is central to the Tata model.

Notably, there has been requirement of listing since the RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC in 2022. The disagreement has also become tangled with uncertainty over Chandrasekaran's future as Tata Sons Chairman.

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(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn