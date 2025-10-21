Tata Trusts reappoints Venu Srinivasan as ‘trustee for life’ amid internal conflict.

Tata Group's philanthropy arm, Tata Trusts, has unanimously re-appointed Venu Srinivasan as a trustee for life amid reports of internal conflict amongst the divisions within the organisation, reported the news agency PTI on Tuesday, 21 October 2025.

Venu Srinivasan's re-appointment comes right ahead of his tenure expiry date on 23 October 2025, at a time when the people within Tata Trusts are vertically split. One group aligns with Noel Tata, who took over the reins after Ratan Tata's demise, and the other with Mehli Mistry, who has ties with the extended Shapoorji Pallonji family.

People aware of the development told the agency that Srinivasan's re-appointment was unanimous. However, Tata Trust refused to respond to the news agency's queries.

Focus on Mehli Mistry's renewal With Venu Srinivasan's re-appointment, the focus now shifts to the re-appointment of Mehli Mistry as a trustee, whose term expires on 28 October 2025.

Mistry's re-appointment and continuation as a trustee will require the unanimous approval of the trustees for the lifetime tenure appointment, according to the agency report.

“Renewal and fresh appointment is required to be unanimous as per past practice. Renewal, after which it will be for life, requires unanimous approval,” a person aware of the development told the news agency.

They also said that the re-appointment is automatic and it's applicable to all the trustees.

Tata Trusts is the entity which oversees several charitable trusts, including the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. The entity also holds a 66% stake in Tata Sons, the main holding company, which owns stakes in all Tata Group firms.

According to the agency report, the original meeting held on 17 October 2024, resolved that if the tenure of a trustee expires, they are to be re-appointed by the concerned trust without any limit attached to the period of validity.

The news report also said that if any trustee chooses to vote against this motion, they would be in breach of the commitment and will not be fit to serve at ‘Tata Trusts by such conduct.’

Earlier media reports suggest that the Tata Trusts trustees are reportedly vertically split, with one section aligned with Noel Tata, who took over the charge as the chairman after the demise of Ratan Tata, while the other group of trustees are led by Mehli Mistry, who has long-standing connections with the extended Shapoorji Pallonji family.