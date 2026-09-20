Tata Trusts rejects board's claim on Chandrasekaran vote, cites governing rules

Tata Trusts on Sunday rejected the contention that an independent director’s deciding vote could secure Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, saying the resolution had failed the moment one of its two nominee directors voted against it.

The Trusts, which own 65.9% of Tata Sons, said the company’s articles of association require the affirmative support of a majority of Tata Trusts-nominated directors for a board decision to pass. With one of the two nominees opposing Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, that condition was not met, it said.

The statement is the sixth by Tata Trusts since Thursday, when the group company's board reappointed Chandrasekaran for five years, starting 21 February next year.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the governing rules regarding the reappointment of directors in Tata Sons? ⌵ The governing rules state that for a board decision to pass, there must be affirmative support from a majority of the Tata Trusts-nominated directors, who collectively hold 66% of Tata Sons. In Chandrasekaran's case, one nominee's opposition invalidated the reappointment. 2 Why did Tata Trusts oppose N. Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman? ⌵ Tata Trusts opposed his reappointment because the Articles of Association require both of their nominee directors to approve the resolution for it to pass, and one nominee voted against it, rendering the resolution invalid. 3 How can a chairman's casting vote affect board decisions in Tata Sons? ⌵ A chairman's casting vote only applies in cases of a tie at the overall board level, not among Tata Trusts' nominee directors. Since a majority was required among the nominees, the casting vote could not be used to validate the failed resolution. 4 Should Tata Trusts' nominee vote be considered in the reappointment process? ⌵ Yes, the nominee votes are critical as the Articles of Association stipulate that both nominees must support a resolution for it to be deemed valid. Thus, their votes directly determine the legal effect of the reappointment. 5 What did Tata Trusts mean by stating the reappointment of Chandrasekaran has no legal effect? ⌵ Tata Trusts indicated that since the required support from its nominee directors was not obtained, the resolution for Chandrasekaran's reappointment was not validly passed and is considered void ab initio, meaning it has no legal standing.

“The Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons do not leave any decision of the Board to a mere head count of Directors. They provide that no decision can be taken unless it has the affirmative support of at least a majority of the Directors nominated by the Tata Trusts, who hold approximately 66% of the Company. This is a separate condition under the AoA,” said a statement by Tata Trusts on Sunday evening.

“There are two Tata Trusts nominees on the board of Tata Sons. Majority amongst two is two and not one. On September 17, 2026, one such director voted against the resolution. Thus, the affirmative support of Tata Trusts nominee directors as mandated by the AoA was not given. The condition failed, and so did the resolution," said Tata Trusts. "The chairman’s casting vote is available only where there is equality of votes at the overall board level. It does not apply amongst Tata Trusts’ nominee directors. Whether the result of the vote was 4:1, or any other figure, is irrelevant. A condition is either met, or it is not. In this case the condition was not met.”

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At Thursday’s board meeting, Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata had opposed Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, while another trustee and board member, Venu Srinivasan, supported it. Tata Sons’s nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) chairman Harish Manwani then voted to help confirm Chandrasekaran's appointment despite Noel opposing the decision at the meeting, and later in his two letters and press releases from the charitable groups.

Significantly, the Tata Trusts press release also highlighted the episode of removal of Tata Sons’s former chairman, late Cyrus Mistry. Almost a decade back, Mistry was sacked by Ratan Tata in October 2016.

In the litigation following Mistry's removal, the Trusts' nominee directors' affirmative voting rights under Articles 104B and 121 were directly in issue. A company law appellate tribunal found the articles “oppressive”. Tata Sons defended the inclusion of these sections “as a legitimate protection agreed between the shareholders, and it argued that far from being oppressive they were in truth the Trusts' entitlement as a majority shareholder”.

Subsequently, in March 2021, the Supreme Court agreed with Tata Sons’s argument and concluded there was nothing wrong in Mistry’s removal.

"The Company cannot now disown the protection it went to the Supreme Court to preserve," the Trusts said. "They are either in the Articles or they are not."

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