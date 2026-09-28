Tata Trusts moves to merge units with Tata Sons to fend off listing by RBI

Mumbai: Tata Trusts has shared a plan to merge two operating companies into Tata Sons, a move meant to remove the Group’s Core Investment Company status, which the main shareholder believes will help it avoid the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) order to list on a stock exchange.

On Monday, Tata Trusts, which owns 65.9% of Tata Sons, shared a plan to merge Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Pvt. Ltd (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) with Tata Sons. After the merger, the company will have ₹1,05,043 crore in revenue and will no longer qualify as a non-banking financial company or a core investment company. This is because the combined company will have net assets of ₹2,00,158 crore, with investments in Group Companies totalling ₹1,77,120 crore, which is less than 90% of the total net assets.

RBI defines a CIC as a non-banking finance company (NBFC) that has at least 90% of its assets invested in shares, bonds, or loans within group companies.

Tata Sons, the Group's main holding company, had standalone revenue of ₹42,366.5 crore and profit of ₹31,961 crore for the year ending March 2026.

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Tata Trusts sent this proposal to Tata Sons Chair N. Chandrasekaran on Monday and also to the RBI, which, in a letter on 11 September, rejected Tata Sons’s earlier application to deregister itself as a CIC.

“Given that TSPL (Tata Sons) will also cease to be a CIC upon the conclusion of the proposed reorganization, TSPL will require to surrender its certificate of registration,” said a Tata Trusts press release.

“The Tata Sons board had passed a resolution to stay unlisted. They haven't taken it back,” said Farokh Subedar, 71, a Tata Group veteran who has worked with four Tata Sons Chairmen and is now an advisor to Tata Trusts.

In the summer of 2024, the Tata Sons Board passed a unanimous resolution to keep the company private.

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"The RBI note asks Tata Sons to comply with the regulations. We are complying with this mechanism,” said Subedar.

For now, Tata Trusts’ proposal faces two major challenges. First, the Tata Sons board must approve it. On 17 September, the board opposed Trusts chair Noel Tata’s decision not to extend Chandrasekaran’s term for a third time starting February next year, and also agreed to follow the RBI’s order to become a public company.

Second, even if the Tata Sons board agrees to the majority shareholder’s plan, it is unclear whether the RBI will approve removing the Group’s holding company from the Upper-Layer NBFC category.

This rebellion by the Tata Sons board, which includes two trust nominees, Noel and Venu Srinivasan, has prompted comments from corporate India, investors, and politicians on events at the country’s largest conglomerate by revenue.

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In a letter dated 11 September to Tata Sons chief financial officer Saurabh Agarwal, RBI said: “After considering the above and examining all the relevant factors, we advise that your request for voluntary surrender of CoR (certificate of registration) for being classified as unregistered CIC (core investment company) cannot be acceded to”.

“As such, we advise you to take necessary actions to ensure full compliance with all guidelines/instructions, as applicable to NBFC-Upper Layer (UL) issued by the RBI, immediately”.