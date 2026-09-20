Tata Trusts-Tata Sons row: Mehli Mistry objects to possibility of education trust bearing legal expenses

One of the trustees of the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), Mehli Mistry, has objected to the use of the trust's funds to bear expenses of the legal dispute between Tata Trusts and the majority of the board members of Tata Sons over the extension given to N Chandrasekaran as the Chairman of the latter, ANI reported on Sunday.

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As per an email that Mistry sent to Siddhartha Sharma, the CEO of Tata Trusts, in which he CC'dTata Trusts Chairman Noel N Tata and fellow TEDT trustee JN Mistry, Mehli said that the TEDT would not be bearing any of the legal expenses that may arise in relation to the dispute, ANI reported.

“I am saddened to read about the litigation between Trustees, Tata Sons and Tata Trusts. This has been unprecedented over the past 150 years!” he said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Mehli Mistry object to the use of Tata Education and Development Trust funds for legal expenses? ⌵ Mehli Mistry objected because he believes TEDT should not bear any legal expenses related to the dispute between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, stating that TEDT stands isolated from these disputes. 2 What is the significance of the vote regarding N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Chairman of Tata Sons? ⌵ The vote is significant as Tata Trusts claims it was not valid due to the lack of support from a majority of its nominated directors, which is a requirement set forth in Tata Sons' Articles of Association. 3 How does Tata Trusts view the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran by Tata Sons? ⌵ Tata Trusts views the reappointment as a 'legal nullity' because it did not meet the affirmative support requirement from the Trusts' nominee directors. 4 What actions has Tata Trusts taken regarding the board's recent decisions? ⌵ Tata Trusts has rejected the claims regarding the validity of the board's decisions, asserting that the necessary conditions outlined in the Articles of Association were not met during the vote. 5 Should TEDT provide funds for legal battles arising from disputes between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons? ⌵ According to Mehli Mistry, TEDT should not provide any funds for these legal battles, emphasizing that it should remain financially separate from disputes involving Tata Sons.

Mehli made his opinion known regarding the TEDT funds being used for legal expenses while saying that he did not wish to comment on the experience or attitude of those involved.

Also Read | Tata Trusts cite AoA, reject casting vote in Chandrasekaran case

“While I do not want to comment on the experience and attitude of people, I want to make it abundantly clear that TEDT will not pay any part of legal expenses towards these created disputes. TEDT is not a Tata Sons shareholder, and therefore, in that respect, stands isolated from these disputes,” the Trustee said, as per ANI.

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Mehli has also asked that his email be tabled and recorded on 20 November, 2026, when the TEDT's Board of Trustees sits for its next meeting.

The email that Mehli sent did not mention whether the TEDT's funds were already being used for the dispute or that proposals have been made in this regard. His objection is based on an apprehension that the Trust may be called upon to bear legal expenses of the dispute.

Tata Trusts vs Tata Sons The object by Mehli comes in the wake of the boardroom battle between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over the re-appointment of N Chandrasekaran as the latter's Chairman. On 12 August, Chandrasekaran informed the Tata Sons board that he would not be offering himself for reappointment once his ongoing term ended on 20 February, 2027.

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Following his announcement, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) said that it respected Chandrasekaran's decision and that its trustees had resolved to set up a Selection Committee under the Articles of Association in order to recommend a new Chairman.

Also Read | Tata Trusts hires top lawyer Abhishek Singhvi as drawn out legal battle looms

However, the process was brought to a screeching halt on 17 September when the Tata Sons board announced that Chandrasekaran has been re-appointed for another five-year term in a 4:1 vote, with Noel Tata voting against the proposal.

Tata Sons has called this re-apppointment a 'legal nullity', citing provisions of the Tata Sons Articles of Association (AoA) which concern the roles of the nominee directors of Tata Trusts in the Tata Sons' board.

With ANI inputs

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