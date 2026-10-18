Tata Trusts to build 40-50 hospitals, focus on measurable impact: Noel Tata

Tata Trusts, India's largest philanthropic group, is working toward establishing a network of 40 to 50 not-for-profit general hospitals. These facilities will operate on a cross-subsidy model, where paying patients will help fund the medical care of those who cannot afford it.

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Measurable impact In the Trusts' Annual Report for 2025-26, Chairman Noel Tata emphasised that the group will be judged on measurable results rather than the amount of money spent, while also building lasting public institutions.

In his letter, Tata wrote that it is no longer enough to ask how much the Trusts have contributed. Philanthropy, he noted, must move beyond merely counting the people reached or amounts spent.

Instead, the organisation must demonstrate what difference its work has made and whether that impact will last. He cautioned that trying to become the biggest before becoming the best “rarely ends well”.

Five-year healthcare strategy The Trusts have outlined a five-year healthcare strategy for the 2026-2031 period. The initiative targets 25 lakh people across approximately 75 blocks and focuses on strengthening more than 100 public health facilities.

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Tata stated that the Trusts will continue to support families facing medical crises and expand their distributed cancer care network, which brings treatment closer to where patients live.

In FY26, these cancer care programmes recorded 1,06,626 outpatient consultations, 24,874 chemotherapy cycles, and 2,879 surgeries.

Building lasting public institutions Addressing the migration of talented young Indians who leave the country to pursue opportunities unavailable at home, Tata stressed that India needs more institutions to nurture them.

The Trusts have historically incubated several institutions of national importance, and Tata affirmed that they will continue to do so.

He cited the Indian Institute of Science, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, and Tata Memorial Hospital as prime examples of the founders' commitment to institution-building.

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Moving forward, the Trusts may also seek out other philanthropies and like-minded organisations to partner and share in this work.

Changing philanthropic landscape Tata Trusts collectively own 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding company that controls the group's largest listed companies.

Noel Tata, who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman, observed that philanthropy in India is evolving.

As a new generation of entrepreneurs brings increased ambition to social causes, he wrote that older institutions must respond with a higher standard of effectiveness and accountability.

(With PTI inputs)