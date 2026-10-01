Noel and son move to shield Trusts as Tata Sons tussle heats up

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and his son Neville have filed a string of caveats with the Maharashtra charity commissioner, seeking to ensure they are heard before the regulator acts on complaints by vice-chairman Venu Srinivasan over the management of the charitable trusts, according to two executives in the know of the development.
Noel has filed 21 caveats, while Neville—a trustee of five shareholding Trusts, who has also been named in Srinivasan’s complaint—has filed 15, the executives said. The move seeks to protect the Trusts from any adverse order at a time when their ability to exercise their 65.9% voting power in Tata Sons could prove crucial.