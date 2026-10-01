Noel and son move to shield Trusts as Tata Sons tussle heats up

Varun SoodSatish John
4 min read1 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
logo
Noel Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts.(REUTERS)
Summary
Noel Tata and son Neville have filed a bunch of caveats with the charitable trusts regulator against Venu Srinivasan’s complaints over Tata Trusts, seeking to guard against adverse orders that could constrain the Trusts in the ongoing tussle at Tata Sons ahead of a key shareholder meet.

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and his son Neville have filed a string of caveats with the Maharashtra charity commissioner, seeking to ensure they are heard before the regulator acts on complaints by vice-chairman Venu Srinivasan over the management of the charitable trusts, according to two executives in the know of the development.

Noel has filed 21 caveats, while Neville—a trustee of five shareholding Trusts, who has also been named in Srinivasan’s complaint—has filed 15, the executives said. The move seeks to protect the Trusts from any adverse order at a time when their ability to exercise their 65.9% voting power in Tata Sons could prove crucial.

Also Read | A second family link emerges between Chandra, Venu

Noel Tata's 21 separate caveats relate to the seven shareholding Trusts of the Tata Trusts after Srinivasan filed a complaint on 29 September about how Sir Dorabji Tata Trusts (SDTT), the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, is being managed.

Tata Trusts is an umbrella entity comprising 14 philanthropic organizations, seven of which own shares in Tata Sons. SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) are the largest, owning 27.98% and 23.56%, respectively. JRD Tata Trust (4.01%), Tata Social Welfare Trust (3.73%), RD Tata Trust (2.19%), Tata Education and Development Trust (3.73%), and Sarvajanik Seva Trust (0.1%) are the five remaining trusts that own shares in Tata Sons.

Tata Sons vote adds urgency

The decision to go to the charity commissioner suggests the Trusts do not want an adverse order without Noel being heard, especially since they need to use their 65.9% voting power at Tata Sons’ next annual general meeting (AGM).

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as a director is set to come before shareholders at the AGM. At a 17 September board meeting that had also exposed differences over a potential Tata Sons listing, Chandrasekaran was reappointed chairman for another five years despite Noel’s opposition.

Tata Sons now has until 18 November to hold its shareholder meeting after the meet slated for 18 August could not proceed on lack of quorum, prompting the corporate affairs ministry to give it three months.

Another reason, according to a second executive, is that Tata Trusts does not want its largest shareholder to be “paralysed”, the way SRTT was. A 15 May order from the charity commissioner had barred the second principal trust, SRTT, from holding meetings or making decisions. The move came after Srinivasan claimed that the three permanent SRTT trustees exceeded the state rule cap on the number of permanent trustees at one-fourth of the total count. SRTT currently has five trustees.

Srinivasan’s complaint, the second after he raised concerns about SRTT in April, is increasing tensions between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, with some lawyers calling it an “all-out war” for control of the Tata Group," Srinivasan reportedly wrote in an email to the charity commissioner.

Also Read | Why the Mistrys want to unlock their family silver from Tata Sons

“Well, he (Noel) has no choice and has to defend himself. So, he has filed these caveats,” said senior Supreme Court lawyer H.P. Ranina, who called the events at the House of Tatas “extremely unfortunate” and “sad”.

“I think it is a coup by them (Srinivasan and Chandrasekaran) and Tata Trusts face an existential problem. Either way, this situation looks like it will end up as a legal fight. One side is fighting for survival while the other, in its ambition, wants to take control,” said Ranina.

Srinivasan seeks status quo

In a complaint filed with the charity commissioner, Srinivasan, TVS Motor chairman emeritus, asked the public charitable trusts regulator to maintain a status quo on the current board member count for SDTT.

“Direct Noel Tata, Chair of Tata Trusts, to recuse himself from participating in, deliberating upon or voting on matters concerning the appointment, nomination or authorization of representatives of SDTT at Tata Sons meetings,” Srinivasan reportedly wrote in an email to the charity commissioner.

“A matter of serious concern is the increasing involvement of SDTT and Tata Trusts in the commercial and strategic affairs of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd. SDTT is a public charitable trust and its substantial shareholding in Tata Sons cannot be permitted to result in the trust itself assuming the functions of a commercial enterprise or participating directly in the conduct of Tata Sons’ business affairs,” Srinivasan said in his email, according to a report in the Economic Times.

Also Read | Tata Sons merger proposal faces questions from Tata Trusts trustees: Report

Emails sent to Srinivasan and Tata Trusts seeking comments on the matter went unanswered.

Besides Noel and Srinivasan, the four other members of SDTT are retired defence secretary Vijay Singh, lawyer Darius Khambata, Noel’s son Neville N. Tata and former Titan Co chief executive Bhaskar Bhat.

About the Authors

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.