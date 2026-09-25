Tata Trusts vs Tata Sons: What are Articles of Association at the centre of Chandrasekaran row?

Is the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the chairman for a third five-year term valid? While Tata Sons and Noel Tata of Tata Trusts are divided on the issue, the focus has now shifted to its validity as per the 'Articles of Association (AoA)'. Both sides have used this clause to justify their argument. But which argument holds the ground? Here's all about the latest battel between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

Here's what the problem is The problem revolves around the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the chairman for a third five-year term. A board resolution on September 17 reportedly gave Chandrasekaran a third term.

Tata Trusts challenged the resolution, calling it legally invalid under the company's Articles of Association (AoA).

There were five board members who voted on the proposal. Two of them - Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan — were Tata Trust-nominated directors

In total, four voted in favour of appointing Chandrasekaran as chairman. Noel Tata, one of two Tata Trusts nominees on the Tata Sons board, voted against it, while fellow nominee Venu Srinivasan supported it, Supreme Court judge Justice Uday U Lalit said, as per PTI.

Now, the debate is on whose vote is counted, and the clause pertains to Articles of Association (AoA).

Also Read | Who runs Tata Sons? Four clauses in its AoA could decide

Tata Trusts argued that there must be "affirmative support of Tata Trusts Nominee Directors" — meaning all two nominees must vote in favour for reappointment to be valid.

However, legal opinion sought by Tata Sons claimed that there was "equality of votes amongst the Directors [one each for and against]," which "was certainly an occasion for the Chairman to have a casting vote."

What is the debate about? In a statement on September 20, Tata Trusts explained that the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons do not leave any decision of the Board to a mere head count of Directors.

"They provide that no decision can be taken unless it has the affirmative support of at least a majority of the Directors [all two in this case] nominated by the Tata Trusts, who hold approximately 66% of the Company. This is a separate condition under the AoA," it added.

Tata Trusts has maintained that the split vote between its two nominees meant the requirement for affirmative support from the Trusts' directors was not met.

Tata Trusts said that there are two Tata Trusts nominees on the Board of Tata Sons, and "majority amongst two is two and not one."

"On September 17, 2026, one such Director [Noel Tata] voted against the resolution. Thus, the affirmative support of Tata Trusts Nominee Directors as mandated by the AoA was not given," Tata Trust's statement read, adding that the resolution "failed."

On the contrary, legal opinions sought by Tata Sons said that with the votes tied among the directors appointed pursuant to Article 104B, the chairman's casting vote satisfied the requirements of Article 121.

"In my view, therefore, the resolution dated September 17, 2026, for approving the agenda was validly passed," Justice Uday U Lalit was quoted by PTI as saying.

Senior Advocate Sudipto Sarkar, in a separate opinion, said Article 121 could reasonably be interpreted to permit the chairman's casting vote in two situations — where votes among directors appointed under Article 104B are tied, or where the votes of the board as a whole are evenly divided.

"On a plain reading of Article 121, it can be said that the Chairman's casting vote can be invoked in either of the following situations: (i) where there is an equality of votes amongst the directors appointed pursuant to Article 104B; and (ii) where there is an equality of votes of the Board as a whole after taking into account the votes cast by all directors. Accordingly, the expression 'in the case of an equality of votes' may reasonably be construed as applying to either situation," Sarkar was quoted as saying

Tata Trusts, however, rejected the claims of board-level deadlock that could trigger the casting-vote provision, and said that the "Chairman’s casting vote" is available only where there is equality of votes at the overall board level.

"It does not apply amongst Tata Trusts’ Nominee Directors. Whether the result of the vote was 4:1, or any other figure, is irrelevant. A condition is either met, or it is not. In this case, the condition was not met," Tata Trusts said.

Tata Trusts also maintained that the split vote between its two nominees meant the requirement for "affirmative support" from the Trusts' directors was not met.

Sarkar was quoted by PTI as saying that Article 118 of Tata Sons' Articles provides for a Selection Committee to recommend a person for appointment as chairman and refers to the process of "selecting a new Chairman". The provision, therefore, does not apply when an incumbent chairman is given another term.

What we know about Articles of Association (AoA) and ‘Casting Vote’? According to Business Today, the Articles of Association (AoA) refer to legal documents that set out the internal rules, governance framework, and day-to-day management procedures for a company.

Tata Sons' AoA is unique as it contains provisions specific to the interests of Tata Trusts, which owns around 66% of the company.

The four clauses that could prove who is the top voice in the Bombay House are Article 104B, Article 115, Article 118, and Article 121.

Article 104B: It establishes the Trust nominees' special status on the board. Gives the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) the right to jointly nominate 1/3rd of Tata Sons' board.

Article 15: Provides that a Tata Sons board meeting lacks the required quorum if a majority of the Trust nominees appointed under Article 104B are not present.

Article 118: This article is key to deciding whether Chandrasekaran's reappointment was required to go through the selection committee. It sets out the special selection mechanism for the chairman and involves setting up a five-member selection committee.

Article 121: This provision provides for a chairman’s casting vote when the Trust nominees are split. It requires the affirmative vote of a majority of Trust-nominated directors.

Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran has been chairman of Tata Sons since 2017. In 2022, he was reappointed for a second term through a board resolution and not through a Selection Committee.

The Tata Sons board in February 2022 unanimously approved his reappointment for a further five-year term from February 21, 2022 to February 20, 2027.