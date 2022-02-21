The Supreme Court has accepted a review petition filed by Shapoorji Pallonji Group challenging the top court order last year that ruled in favour of Tatas. The petition was accepted by a 2:1 majority and the hearing is scheduled for 9 March.

The review petition was taken up for by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian on February 15.

V Ramasubramanian gave a note order while deciding on whether the petition should be accepted or not, saying he does not find any valid ground to review the judgement.

The grounds raised in the review petitions do not fall within the parameters of a review and hence the applications seeking oral hearing deserve to be dismissed, the judge noted.

Chief Justice Ramana and Justice Bopanna were in favour hearing the review petition.

The Supreme Court in its judgement in March last year had upheld the decision of the Tata Sons board in October 2016 to remove Cyrus Mistry, its then chairman, from office and later the company's board and set aside National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) earlier order restoring Mistry's appointment as executive chairman of the Tata group.

Ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court order in the fight against the conglomerate over his ouster but asserted his conscience was clear and he had no doubt about the direction he took regarding the generational change in leadership during his tenure.

